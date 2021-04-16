Lidl reinvents something as simple as the cutting board and turns it into a kitchen gadget | Life

Lidl is a specialist in giving an original twist to many of its products, it is even capable of turning something as simple as a cutting board into almost a gadget for the kitchen. You do not believe it? Keep reading.

Cutting boards are almost a must in any kitchen, they serve to protect surfaces, help maintain the sharpness of knives and generally make the process of cutting food more hygienic.

If you think about it, beyond the manufacturing materials (plastic, wood, silicone, metal etc.) and their size, it is difficult to imagine much innovation in a seemingly simple kitchen utensil. Tricky until you meet Lidl’s latest invention: the multifunctional cutting board.

This cutting board from Lidl will revolutionize the way you cook, it is for sale in your online store and right now it is on sale for only 21.99 euros, which is a 26% discount on its usual price.

It is made of solid bamboo to protect the knives and improves cutting capacity, it measures 45 x 32 x 4 centimeters and weighs 3.5 kilos. It also has non-slip feet and a groove to retain liquid at the edges. With these indications, and at first glance, it does not seem anything revolutionary, but if you look more in detail you will see that it hides many surprises.

Jointly with Lidl’s kitchen table includes 3 large containers and 3 small containers that can be attached around the table using a rail system. In this way we can cut various foods and deposit each one in its own container, ideal for preparing varied dishes that have many ingredients.

The containers are nestable in two ways: on the counter or hanging from the edge of the table, and they can be washed in the dishwasher. Although there is not everything here, since In addition to the containers, there is a support for the mobile or tablet that can also be attached to the rails, in this way we can cook while we follow the recipe directly on our device. Do you understand when we said that Lidl had managed to turn a cutting board almost into a gadget?

The Lidl multifunctional cutting board is currently not available in stores and can only be purchased online for 21.99 euros plus shipping costs (3.99 euros) with a delivery time between 1 and 3 working days.