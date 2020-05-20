Lidl is committed to strengthening its presence in the Madrid capital with the opening of two new stores this May in the city of Madrid in which the supermarket chain has invested more than nine million euros and created 34 new jobs for a staff of more than 60 employees between the two establishments.

Specifically, the chain has indicated that the two new points of sale incorporate all hygiene and safety measures that the company has launched during the state of alarm.

Lidl opens this Thursday its supermarket located in the Municipal Market of Tetuán. A market that opened in 1947 and through which, over its more than 70 years of history, more than 1,000 merchants have passed.

Lidl and the Tetuán Merchants Association, in collaboration with the Madrid City Council, launched the Market renovation project in 2017, to transform its facilities into a state-of-the-art market.

The new store is located on the first floor of the market and can be accessed from both the exterior and interior entrances. The new space has more than 1,200 square meters of sales room and will have a business hours from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This opening has involved the creation of 15 new jobs for a total staff of 32 employees. The new store, which replaces the one the company previously had at 308 Bravo Murillo Street, will have a wider assortment, 500 more products than in the previous store, and will sell the ‘Ready to Eat’ items.

Reinforcement in Madrid

Lidl will open next May 28 a new supermarket at 62 Sinesio Delgado street, which will have more than 1,000 square meters of sales room and about 35 parking spaces, located on the roof of the building, with direct access to the store. This opening will mean the creation of 19 new jobs for a staff of 29 employees.

The supermarket chain reinforces its presence in the Community of Madrid, region that plays a fundamental role in the expansion of Lidl for the coming years, since it is “strategic”, due to its high population density that allows the offer to be brought closer to consumers.

In the last five years the company has opened more than twenty stores in the Community of Madrid, investing around 80 million euros and creating about 600 new jobs. This means that in this region it already makes available to its customers more than 70 points of sale and a workforce of around 2,000 employees.