Lidl reduces this robot vacuum cleaner: it vacuums, scrubs and is controlled with the mobile for less than € 200 | Technology

If you want to buy a cheap robot vacuum cleaner with good features, take advantage of this offer from Lidl. The German chain has lowered the Ecovacs Deebot U2, a robot that vacuums, scrubs and is controlled with the mobile for less than 200 euros.

The robot vacuum cleaner has proven to be an invaluable help at home. This appliance is capable of keeping the floors of our home clean without any effort, which is why more and more users are giving it a try.

Fortunately, today we can find many inexpensive models with good performance on the market. The Deebot U2 by Ecovacs is one of them, and now you can get it for very little money: only 199.99 euros.

In your online bazaar, Lidl has lowered the price of this already cheap robot vacuum even further. Its official price is 229 euros, and although Amazon is a little cheaper, for 211.80 euros, it is difficult to find it for less than 200 euros.

The Ecovacs Deebot U2 is a robot vacuum cleaner equipped with a suction and scrubbing system that provides an automated deep cleaning for the floors of your home. Regarding vacuuming, it has different levels of suction to adjust to the needs of each moment, including a Max + mode for the most demanding tasks.

It has three cleaning modes: automatic, border and localized, and is capable of follow an advanced cleaning pattern from back to front to remove dirt from all corners in a systematic way. Plus, it memorizes cleaning routes to provide optimal results.

Regarding the scrubbing function, it equips a large capacity water tank and offers two levels of water flow control. Thanks to this, you can adjust the amount of water according to the characteristics of your floors.

This robot vacuum cleaner sold by Lidl is controlled through an app for the mobile phone with which you can select the cleaning mode and put it to work with total comfort. What’s more, is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can also handle it using voice commands.

