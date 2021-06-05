Lidl puts on sale that machine that you have wanted to have all your life for only 24.99 euros | Life

They say that it is never too late to fulfill your dreams. If as a child you ever dreamed of having your own cotton candy machine, you are in luck: Lidl’s online store has a home version that fits anywhere and costs only 24.99 euros.

I love amusement parks and fairs, I am a fan of roller coasters and I hate attractions that only seek to make you dizzy, although since I was little what I like the most about these places is that they are the only place where I can eat that delicacy called cotton candy (as a curiosity our French neighbors are much more original and call it ‘barbe à papa’ or papa’s beard).

It is not the healthiest product in the universe, we are not going to fool ourselves, but it is one of those guilty pleasures that is impossible to resist. And even more so if they put it on a tray, well, in your own kitchen rather.

Lidl has just put my perdition on sale in its online store, that object of desire that many of us have longed for since our earliest childhood: a portable machine to make cotton candy. Not only that, also like most German supermarket products, at an irresistible price: only 24.99 euros.

Lidl’s portable cotton candy maker comes from the Silvercrest brand and has everything you need to make your own colored cotton candy without leaving home.

Its design is very compact, has a diameter of 27.7 centimeters, and weighs only 1.5 kilos, making it easy to store and transport to take it out on special occasions. The power of 500 W, a relevant fact now that we have to pay close attention to consumption with the new electricity rates, and it is easy to clean and that the tray and the anti-splash cover are removable.

The structure is made of plastic, while the inner rotating bowl is made of aluminum, in addition to the machine in the box you will find a measuring spoon to add the right amount of sugar and a set of bamboo sticks to create these delicious and colorful treats.

Like those of the fairs and traction parks, its operation is very simple: you just have to pour the sugar in the center part and go trapping the caramel threads by turning with the stick around the turntable.

Lidl’s Silvercrest cotton candy machine has a price of 24.99 euros and is available exclusively in its online store, so at this price you must add the 3.99 euros of shipping costs. Of course, you must bear in mind that It does not include sugar samples, so if you want to try it as soon as you get home, you should buy it in advanceIn stores like Amazon there are different colors and flavors at a very good price.