Lidl puts on sale a smart lamp for less than 20 euros

The German supermarket chain Lidl has released a model of smart lamp which helps consumers save on household energy costs.

It is a LED ceiling lamp It has a motion sensor whose sensitivity can be adjusted up to a maximum of 12 meters away.

This lamp does not need a switch to turn it on and off, as works automatically, and the duration of the light can also be adjusted in 6 levels: between 5 seconds and 30 minutes, they point out from the Lidl website.

The lamp has a simple and modern design, it can be used both indoors and outdoors and has a “pleasant lighting that does not dazzle”, also stand out from the German chain.

Lidl LED wall mounted motion sensor ceiling light LIDL

You can also install both on the ceiling and on a wall, although the angle of coverage of the motion sensor varies with the place where it is located. In the case of the ceiling, the lamp will cover an angle of 360 °, while on the wall the coverage is reduced to 150 °.

Finally, this satin glass lampshade lamp is weather resistant and it has a protection against jets of water, hence it can also be installed outdoors.