Lidl offers a mini fryer for sale for less than 25 euros

The Lidl supermarket chain has made an important niche in the market thanks to its wide kitchen items catalog, sports or gardening. The Lidl bakery has become, for example, one of the star products of the German chain, which is popular with consumers especially for this type of small appliances.

This week, the supermarket has put on sale in its physical stores the mini fryer, a product that is also available online and whose size makes it an ideal appliance for smaller kitchens.

This article, marketed under the SilverCrest brand, is manufactured in stainless steel and has a power of 850 W.

Its price is also another of its greatest attractions, since it is marketed for 24.99 euros.

Among its main features, this fryer has a removable lid with transparent window and integrated filter, as well as a continuous regulation of the temperature until reaching a maximum of 190 ° C. Two pilot lights also indicate the operating status (red) and the temperature level reached (green).

850 W mini fryer, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

The tray allows a maximum capacity of 1.2 liters of oil and has a basket with detachable handle. Both objects, bucket and basket, can be washed in the dishwasher.

Those who have not been able to locate it last Thursday, April 8, in the physical establishments of the chain have the option of buying it through the Web, although its price will be more expensive with the shipping costs.