Lidl launches its own penguin-type air conditioner with more than 100 euros discount | Technology

Lidl takes advantage of the rising temperatures to promote its air conditioning at a very interesting discount.

With the arrival of June, high temperatures have also appeared and They have been warning for weeks that this summer will be especially hot in Spain. Many are already trembling at this news and are beginning to look for a way to cope at home, even more so now that teleworking has been promoted, and perhaps the solution is to buy an air conditioner.

The offer of air conditioners is wide, although not everyone wants to install an appliance in a specific room and prefers a penguin type that can be transported from one place to another when the time comes and does not require work. For them, Lidl’s can be very suitable, especially if it is sold at a great discount like at the moment.

This Lidl air conditioner works in a temperature range between 17º and 35º which also has a dehumidifier function for those who also need this healthy option at home.

Thinking of buying a penguin? We tell you how to choose a portable air conditioner so that you forget about being hot this summer.

The portable air conditioner has a 960 W maximum power that can be perfectly controlled thanks to the remote control to regulate the temperature. This also incorporates an LED screen where you can see at the moment and from anywhere how it is working.

As for spaces where it is recommended to use Lidl air conditioning, the same supermarket chain advises that it be in rooms up to 25 m² and can be plugged in anywhere, it is not necessary to carry out an electrical installation.

In addition, it does not occupy too much for the power it has, only 35.5 x 34.5 x 70.3 cm, so it fits in almost any room. It can be moved easily thanks to the wheels, but if you had to carry it it wouldn’t be a big problem either, weighing 22.5 kg.

As for the price, it is most interesting thanks to the very important discount it has, from the 329 euros of its official price it has gone to 199.99 euros in Lidl. Are you really going to resist at that price?