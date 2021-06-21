Lidl launches a wireless charger that also sterilizes and protects the mobile for only 16.99 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to keep your mobile safe from bacteria and germs and you are also looking for a wireless charger, pay attention to the new device from Lidl. It is a wireless charger and sterilizer for your smartphone with an incredible price: only 16.99 euros.

The health crisis has helped us improve our hygiene habits. Since the pandemic broke out, we have all been much more concerned about keeping our objects clean, and one of the most sought-after questions during these months has been “how to disinfect a mobile phone.

To make this task as simple and comfortable as possible for users, it is best to make use of technology. In the market we can find devices that sterilize the mobile using ultraviolet light, a very practical solution to disinfect the terminal just by inserting it in a box.

If you would like to have one of these devices, we have good news for you. Lidl to release a 2-in-1 wireless charger and sterilizer that allows you to kill two birds with one stone. A) Yes, while your phone is charging it is also sterilizing at the same time. And the best thing is its price: only 16.99 euros.

Apple has updated the technical support page where it explains how to disinfect an iPhone or an iPad, to combat the coronavirus.

This wireless charger and sterilizer is manufactured by the Beldray brand and is compatible with any mobile phone that supports wireless charging. It is a white box in which you can insert your smartphone and It has dimensions of 189 x 105 x 51 mm.

Disinfection of your device is carried out through UVC light. This type of ultraviolet light is the most harmful of the three types that exist (UVA, UVB and UVC). It has a shorter and more powerful wavelength than the others, which makes it very harmful and effective in sterilizing objects and surfaces.

If you want to equip your kitchen at the best price, don’t miss this selection of the best cheap Lidl appliances available for less than 40 euros.

At this time Lidl has not announced a specific date when it will put the Beldray wireless charger and sterilizer on sale, so stay tuned to this page to see when it can be purchased so you can get it before it runs out. If you don’t want to wait or the units are out, In Amazon Spain you can find these alternatives:

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.