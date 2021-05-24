Lidl launches a system for only 3.99 euros that will save you hundreds of euros on coffee capsules | Life

The reusable capsules for coffee is a more ecological system that represents significant savings compared to the single-use capsules that have become popular in recent years.

There are many houses that have opted to make coffee, tea or chocolate with the capsule machines that Nespresso made fashionable. This is the most popular brand and one that has made this system its catapult to success. However, buying a new box of capsules every month is a major financial effort and a problem for the environment.

These small single-use plastic packages are not the most suitable mechanism, although they are the most comfortable. That is why reusable capsules have emerged. Made of plastic or stainless steel, can be washed, refilled and reused to make one coffee after another. Which reduces the cost of this single purchase and packages of coffee or tea that we like, much cheaper.

This new booming market has not gone unnoticed by Lidl which has launched its own reusable capsules. This supermarket brand offers at a very low price, a stainless steel capsule and silicone ring that is compatible with Nespresso.

The package includes a capsule with a lid, a measuring spoon and a cleaning brush. Complete set to make coffees and other drinks with machines that Nespresso has put on sale since 2003 with 3-way system. If you have one of these machines at home, this offer from Lidl may be your best option.

The price is 3.99 euros for a capsule that is only compatible with a part of the market. It is not the only alternative on the market, although it is one of the cheapest. As the compatibility with other machines and brands increases, the price increases. In Amazon you can find a wide variety of these products and compare prices with those of Lidl, depending on the machine you have at home.

When buying these reusable capsules you must take into account which machine you use, if you consume a lot of coffee per month and what type of coffee or drinks you like, since not all of them are compatible with this system. What is clear is that it is a more environmentally friendly market than traditional single-use capsules.