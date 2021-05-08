Lidl launches a spray for wounds and bleeding for less than 4 euros

The supermarket chain Lidl has in its online catalog a medical device which is an alternative to the classic plasters or bandages and that from the may 13th It will also be available in physical stores.

It’s about a anti-bleeding spray sold in a 60 ml bottle for 3.99 euros.

As indicated by the German chain on its website, this Sensiplast brand product marketed by Lidl offers a “cooling and calming effect“.

In addition to this anti-bleeding spray, Lidl has put on sale two other similar products in different formats, and that also cost 3.99 euros each.

Anti-bleeding spray, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

The first one is a spray dressing, which offers fast and flexible protection against injuries.

The second product is the wound and burn ointment, which “promotes healing, relieves pain and reduces inflammation.”

Both items, along with the anti-bleeding spray, will be on sale in physical Lidl stores from Thursday may 13th.