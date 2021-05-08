Lidl launches a device for athletes that relieves pain without the need for drugs

The supermarket chain Lidl has released a series of products for sale in its online catalog. ease the pain in some joints without resorting to medications.

Its about electrostimulator device, that the German chain sells several formats oriented to some parts of the body: from the ankles, knees and elbows, shoulders, to wrists and forearms.

Each of these devices are currently discounted by 19% on the Lidl website, where they are sold for 20 euros. The success has been such among its clients that some of them have been temporarily out, as is the case with the electrostimulator device for the wrists and forearms and the shoulder device.

The one destined for knees and elbows “will be available in the coming days “, they indicate from Lidl, while the ankles is still in stock.

Knees and elbows electrostimulator device, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

This device, in all its versions, is made up of a series of body weights Special for the specific part to be treated -shoulders, wrists, ankles …-, with an intensity adjustable in 20 levels and 4 programs.

Each of them contain 2 contact electrodes wear-free, as well as a removable knob with LCD and practical belt clip, a countdown timer and an automatic disconnect mechanism.