Lidl has just put on sale the flagship appliance for this summer | Technology

Lidl has already put on sale the appliance that you will also want this summer. If you want to get it, hurry up because it will be sold out very soon.

Summer is still a few weeks away, so now is the best time to start outfitting. At Lidl they are ahead of the summer season and have already put on sale one of the appliances that will be successful this summer.

We talk about the SilverCrest electric refrigerator, a device with which you can prepare your own homemade ice cream in a comfortable and simple way. It is already available in the online bazaar of the German chain at a price of 74.99 euros.

The Lidl refrigerator has a power of 90 W and works plugged into the electrical network. It has a self-cooling system, so you do not need to have an integrated compressor to make homemade ice cream. He is able to make milk ice creams (creamy or traditional), as well as sorbets.

The capacity of the container is 700 ml and the preparation of the ice cream is very simple. All you have to do is put the ingredients in the bucket, place the upper part with the mixing paddle and press the button indicated for the type of ice cream you would like to obtain (creamy or traditional). Depending on the type desired, the ice cream will take between 50 and 80 minutes to be ready.

The Lidl electric refrigerator includes a selection of accessories so you don’t have to worry about buying separate utensilsand. It comes with a measuring cup and a set of five measuring spoons so you can accurately calculate dry and wet ingredients. In the box you will also find a silicone spatula and a scoop for serving ice cream.

And don’t worry if you don’t know how to make homemade ice cream. In the instruction manual you will find six recipes, including a vegan one.

