Lidl ends the lack of work surface in the kitchen with this product of 5.99 euros

The Lidl supermarket chain has launched an article that provides a solution to those smaller kitchens that do not have a surface big enough to work.

In this sense, Lidl has put on sale in its online catalog a glass ceramic covers, an alternative and original way of having an extra work surface in the kitchen, and whose cost is 5.99 euros.

This article covers, partially or totally, the cooktop and is made of toughened glass, so it is cut and scratch resistant. Its surface is also odorless and resistant to stains, highlights the German chain.

For this reason you can use as a cutting board, or as a surface on which to perform other tasks.

Although currently only the gray model is available, the German chain has announced that “soon” will also have the chilli model, whose background is black and has a giant chili pepper drawn on the two plates.

Chilli model of Lidl LIDL glass ceramic cover

In addition, the glass-ceramic cover has non-slip feet to have greater stability when working on this surface.