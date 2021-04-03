Lidl embarks on the sale of cars, with offers starting from 90 euros per month – Autobild.es

The competition of supermarkets to climb positions in the ranking it has led to bet on different strategies. One of them is that of low prices, in which chains such as Lidl or Aldi are carrying out very strong sales and promotions, to which the rest of the market has been joining, with drops of between 10 and 25%. .

This has meant that Lidl has overtaken Dia and now occupies the third position, still with Mercadona in first place, but with a somewhat diminished leadership.

At the same time, they are looking for different ways to reach customers, be it with the launch of new products or with new lines of business. Lidl and Aldi have already opened the door to the sale of rapid coronavirus tests in Germany, and the next step has been to sell cars.

Lidl has now decided to embark on the sale of vehicles, resuming a strategy that it already tried successfully in 2019.

From March 1 and through the leasing modality (rental contract through monthly installments, with final purchase option), Lidl will sell cars for prices between 89 and 170 euros per month.

For now the offer is limited to 1,000 vehicles, only in Germany and in 3 models: Renault Clio, Renault Twingo and Kia Stonic. They are available on the German chain’s website, through a quick online booking process.

The person who decides to buy it can choose the model and color of the car, the mileage and the period of time —24, 36 or 48 months—, depending on which the price will vary.

The cheapest option to rent cars in Lidl It is the Renault Twingo Life, which can be purchased for 89 euros per month for a lease period of 48 months; while the Kia Stonic Vision amounts to 135 euros per month with a 48-month contract, and a maximum of 170 euros per month if signed for a minimum of 24 months.

The supermarket chain is focusing on the German market for now, but it is possible that it will expand to France. Lidl sources consulted by La Vanguardia have no evidence that implementation in Spain is being studied, nor has any proposal reached the Kia and Renault subsidiaries, the media reports.