Lidl clones Mercadona’s ‘top sales’ cream at a lower price

The supermarket chain Lidl has put on sale in its cosmetic products department a new body cream that will sound like many customers of another well-known supermarket, Mercadona, since it is a ‘top seller’ of the Valencian chain.

It is a body cream with olive oil, which has been on sale at Lidl for a few weeks and whose 250 ml container costs 1.19 euros.

The price is lower to Mercadona’s flagship product, since the 250 ml jar of the Deliplus brand body cream with olive oil costs 1.25 euros per unit.

For the chain run by Juan Roig, olive oil cream has become one of the most successful products, since they are sold 1.5 million units per month.

The appearance of both items is very similar: two white jars with an olive green lid and a picture of the fruit on the container.

The two creams also share the same active ingredients, since both contain glycerin, shea, olive and vitamin E, in addition to other ingredients such as water, alcohol or perfumes.

Deliplus cream with olive oil, for sale in Mercadona.

However, the manufacturers are not the same. Mercadona’s cream is made by the cosmetics company RNB, while Lidl’s manufacturer is Quimi Romar.