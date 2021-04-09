Lidl brings to Spain another of its ‘top sales’: the smart suitcase

The Lidl supermarket has put on sale in Spain, through its online catalog, a new bag which promises to be a ‘top seller’ of the German chain in our country not only for its price, but also for all the features it offers.

It is a smart suitcase that has an identification system called OKOBAN, which makes it easier to find lost luggage.

Also, this polypropylene suitcase has measurements that meet carry-on baggage regulations of most airlines (40 x 20 x 55 cm), as explained on the Lidl website.

For now, this article is only available online through the web, for a price of 34.99 euros.

30L polypropylene cabin suitcase, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

In addition, among its main characteristics it stands out that it is a suitcase very light, with robust heavy duty covers, four multi-directional wheels (360 °) and 5-position telescopic handle with locking button. It also has a numeric combination padlock.

However, what is most striking about this suitcase is its OKOBAN identification function. This smart system, created by Travel Sentry, is implemented in more than 2,800 airports from around the world and allows the owner of the suitcase to register it thanks to a pre-assigned unique identification code, called UID.

In case of loss, just enter that code on the OKOBAN website and it will automatically issue an SMS or email alert to report where you are.

Interior of the polypropylene cabin suitcase, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Finally, the inside the suitcase has a functional equipment: two zippered dividers, two elastic cross straps and two zippered mesh compartments, to facilitate the organization of the objects with which you are going to travel. The suitcase is also sold with a separate bag for shoes or dirty clothes.