Lidia Sánchez-Puebla (Getafe, July 17, 1996) is the future of the march in this country. After the next Tokyo Olympics, she could be stopped on the street by the gleam of her metal around her neck, but today the situation is quite different. In phase 0 in the Community of Madrid, the elite athlete is rebuked while training by neighbors who are not aware that DAN (High Level Athletes) have freedom to train. The situation is very curious because they cross out “Irresponsible little girl” a person who is about to finish his medical career. Life things.

Question: How did an athlete accustomed to traveling kilometers and kilometers live training while confining?

Answer: All of this caught me when I was in Murcia preparing for the Spanish Marching Championship. I came to my house in Getafe at full speed and I was lucky to get a treadmill and a stationary bike.

Q: You continued the physical routine at home.

A: I trained every day. Also, I am just in the last year of my degree and I changed the practices to the previous year to be able to focus on sports. Imagine the situation of being locked up at home without being able to train and without studying for exams. As the confinement passed, the mood changed.

Q: And finally the day came to be able to train on the street (elite athletes do not have time slots to go out).

A: Being able to go out to train at any time was a plus of motivation. I went with the joy of being able to go outside to breathe fresh air and feel the ground on my legs. But suddenly I saw that everything was not as beautiful as I thought.

Q: That was the day I saw your video on social media.

A: After many colleagues went out in their municipalities I decided to go out and train. I left around 10:45 and to my surprise, when I was ten minutes away, a woman yelled at me from the balcony “Irresponsible little girl”. I took it as a joke at first, but it’s been a pretty unpleasant few days. I understand that there is an ignorance on the part of the people, but …

P: Normal that hurts.

A: I wanted to train so much that I didn’t care. I thought it was going to be an isolated comment, but as the training went on I saw that it was not. For them it is a surprise and they make you not very pleasant faces and they say things not very pleasant either.

Q: Can you find out what they tell you?

A: Well, the people who have never seen me on the street and don’t know me because they tell you: “And what are you doing here,” “You shouldn’t be at home.” For example, last Thursday I had to stop ten minutes with an older person to explain who I am and what I do.

Q: Did you ask for forgiveness when you realized who it was?

A: No. We crossed paths, and although it was with music I heard: “For people like you we are not going to go to phase 1”. It made me feel really bad. Why for people like me? I go out to train at times when there is hardly anyone: I do not put myself at risk nor do I put people at risk.

Q: Have you been threatened to report it?

A: No. The only time I ever stopped was that because it hurt a lot. As the future health care provider that I am, will you explain the situation we are experiencing? I didn’t tell him I was studying medicine but it hurt so much …

Q: As a future health worker, you will feel more sensitized with the situation.

A: Sure, I have a better understanding of the cause. I understand the situation and that they tell me comments like that because it is like … look sir, for throwing me out, it will not change the situation in Spain.

Q: You drop your soul when you see the number of infected toilets.

A: I am very sorry. See how the virus has evolved in Spain and there has been no improvement in the treatment of health workers. Every day you turn on the news and you find that the masks or PPE have been confiscated, that the tests are not worth … because it hurts a lot. In the end it is a situation that has been solved before and due to faults it is deteriorating over time. Healthcare, such as cleaning staff, supermarkets or police, must be protected above all.

Q: It feels like they have been left sold.

A: They say, we have this problem but you manage and then we say that we help you. They leave the staff defenseless and have to pull imaginations to save themselves and be fine to save the rest of the population.

Q: Your work is not paid during this pandemic.

A: The truth is that whenever they say that the public doctor, with the guards and such, his salary amounts to so much. Sure, based on guards, doublets, quadruples and spending a thousand hours at work. In the end it is a very fatigued situation for them and you have to be at the foot of the canyon watching a thousand patients with their attention focused on them and without any margin of error. More staff and protection are needed to avoid problems.

Q: How do you rate the government’s management?

A: I don’t want to get into politics much because what I should talk about is my field, medicine. I volunteered to work in this situation but in the end we have not been required. I understand that it could be a hindrance rather than a benefit. They had to teach us how to deal with this situation. So you have an example of how the situation has been tried to manage: in the end, pulling cheap labor, so to speak.

Q: I could have gone from fighting for a medal in the Spanish Championship to fighting in a hospital against the coronavirus.

A: We were offered that possibility and they told us to sign up and that they would call us. It is true that they also told us that we had to value our last year of career because the story is whether we were willing to accept three months of contract to the detriment of our career. Finally, at least the people in my class didn’t call us. In nursing I do know cases.

Q: What is missing to finish?

A: I took off all the internships in summer and I only have the Final Degree Project that I will present in virtual form in June. Then there is the MIR but I left the preparation aside to be able to fight for my Olympic dream.

Q: You speak wonders.

A: I was the absolute champion of Spain in Spain in 2017, my best sports year. Combine career and train at a high level has caused me many injuries. So I wanted to set aside my studies and focus 100% on sports. She wanted to know what could happen when she was well and healthy. If my personal brand is Olympic minimum I could fight for a qualification for the Games.

Q: Was it possible to be in Tokyo?

A: The peculiarity in the Spanish march is that there are many competitors. There are five girls with possibilities and one fixed, which is María Pérez. We were playing the other two places, four more and the ones that will be added.

Q: If you have already achieved the Olympic minimum in your day …

Q: My brand is an Olympic minimum but it came from a few bad years in terms of injuries. He had to do the minimum again and have a better mark than the other four. I was in a position to do it. Now he had the opportunity in Murcia, the World Championships in Belarus on May 3 and in Coruña on the 30th, which was the last chance.

Q: It has also been good for you to postpone the Games.

A: Yes, the truth is that I take it as an opportunity to grow at a sporting level and put injuries aside. This break has been good for me to recover in terms of health.

Q: Is the dream to be in the Games or to win a medal in the Games?

A: The Games are my dream, but let’s go by parts. Since you are there, you have to work it out and fight for the best possible result. I look forward to the Games being held more for health reasons than for financial or television interests.

Q: Now women’s sport is booming.

A: You are having a high rebound with people like Lydia Valentín, Mireia Belmonte or Carolina Marín. It makes me a little sad when they talk about a Spanish sports reference and they talk about Nadal or Saúl Craviotto. In the end, the girls also have the same merits as them. Let’s see what happens in the next Games.

Q: It appears that economic inequality between the two genders is also balancing.

A: In athletics everything has always been fair enough. For scholarships it does not matter if you are a man or a woman, what matters is the brand. It is one of the most equitable sports at an economic level. I do not know in others where a larger amount of money moves.