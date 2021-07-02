LiDAR 0 – 7th century map 1: an ancient illustration may have been the key to finding ancient Viking remains

In our quest to record every inch of our planet, the deepest shipwreck to date was discovered a few months ago, a World War II destroyer 6,500 meters underwater. But there are still many ships to findAlthough the ones we are going to refer to this time are neither in the depths nor … Perhaps they will become ships.

Although the surprising thing about having found the key to finding Viking “stone ships” is not having used a scanner or special technology, but a 17th century map. This is an investigation carried out in Denmark, specifically on the island of Hjarnø, in which they have seen that this illustration from 1650 could be more accurate than had been thought.

The mystery buried under two mounds

Although these “stone ships” seem like a fairly standard and inconspicuous find when it comes to great ancient monuments, the story behind these Viking burials is pretty creepy. At least what little is known from the chronicle of Ahmad Ibn Faldan, an emissary of the Abbasid Caliph of Baghdad who, during a visit to test trade relations with a Viking people in the Volga basin, was able to attend the funeral of one of their leaders.

Although “at what a bad time”, he must have thought, given that by the characteristics he describes of the event he was as fascinated as he was horrified (according to his account, it involved rapes, sacrifices and other acts of extreme brutality). From what Ibn Faldan recounted and from other records it follows that Viking tombs have some relation to ships (and other means of transport to a lesser extent), so that they were recreated either with wood (in a simplified way) or with stone constructions with the silhouette of a ship. And that’s where Ole Worm’s illustration comes in.

Ole Worm (or Olaus Wormius, a name that may sound familiar to you from the Cthulhu myths) was a Danish doctor and antiquarian, who in addition to being the personal doctor of King Christian V of Denmark, dedicated himself to studying and practicing many other disciplines, giving rise to a considerable collection of prints and illustrations. In her it was a map of the locations of all the “stone ships” in Kalvestene, a coastal cemetery on the island of Hjarnø.

Ole Worm’s illustration. (Public domain)

This map was by no means forgotten. As reported in Ars Technica, in 1935 steel fragments were found that were related to the remains of swords and the following year they were identified. ten of the sites indicated by Worm (out of a total of 34), albeit from a few remains of bones, charcoal and pottery.

In 2005, researcher Tatiana Smekalova conducted a magnetometric survey of the site in the hopes of finding all the sites marked by Worm, but found nothing. From there to the current attempt by Erin Sebo and her colleagues, who to verify the validity of Worm’s map pulled medieval records, aerial photography and trace information with LiDAR.

In fact, the National Museum of Denmark (responsible for the site) carried out LiDAR scans in 2018 of the area, but they did not find anything else. It has been thanks to the study of the area by this team from Flinders University (Adelaide, Australia), who have found two raised areas at the exact spot where they were drawn on the Worm map.

Has yet to archaeologically confirm Studying Sebo and his team, the researchers uphold the theory that the Worm map is an accurate indicator of all graves. But the verification of this is complicated since the erosion could have destroyed the smallest remainder of many, as they explain.

Be that as it may, for now they could take credit for having found two of the “stone ships” that Worm drew. What remains is that excavations are carried out for that confirmation of the findings and that perhaps more points will be given to the precision of the illustrations of the versatile doctor.

Meanwhile, and in relation to all we have left to find, there are many other ships (structurally speaking, at least what may be left) waiting to be discovered. For example, it is estimated that Spain has more than 1,500 sunken ships around the world, although we have already seen that mapping the seabed is not easy at all, so no matter how much we think we know our planet well, we can still expect more surprises (which, actually, we already put it).