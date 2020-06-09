Oil future

The Future of oil is currently trading at 38.34. If the price started a movement bullish and overcome 40.48, we could value a long considering a target of the order of 30 points before reaching R2 located at 41.34. If this level is also exceeded, we could re-evaluate longs with a target of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 42.24, which could also act as resistance at all times.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a movement bass guitarist and lost 37.95 and we had enough space before S1 located in 37.28 We could value a short considering a moderate objective of 20 to 25 points before approaching S1. If the price continued to drop, we could re-value shorts considering an objective of the same order.

In both cases, we should demand that the price cross levels clearly and decisively, and be quick in management, protecting positions soon.

If we continue to fall and also lose S2 located at 36.38, we could consider a broader objective, on the order of 40 points, before we approached S3 at 34.80, which could act as support.

G5m Oil Future Chart

Gold future

The Future of gold is currently quoted at 1,700.8. It is far from both bullish areas where we can work long and bearish areas where we can work short.

In order to value longs, we should expect to exceed at least 1,728.9, taking into account that if we reach this level, we would be in a somewhat complicated area, where the risk of operating is higher, considering moderate objectives of 20 to 30 points, and protecting soon. the positions, having as reference R3 at 1,741.8 that could work as resistance.

If, on the other hand, the price started a downward movement and lost 1,670.9, we could value a short considered a reduced target of the order of 20 to 25 points before approaching S3 at 1,661.1.

G5m Gold Future Chart

Silver future

The future of silver is currently trading at 17,810. If the price started a movement bullish and exceed R2 in 18,274, we could assess a long considering a moderate objective of the order of 30 points before approaching R3 at 18,569, taking into account that it is a somewhat risky area and therefore we must protect positions soon.

If, on the contrary, the price starts a movement bearish we shouldn’t work before losing S2 located at 17.304 being able at that time to consider a target of the order of 30 points before approaching S3 at 17,114 that could act as support.

G5m Silver Future Chart

