SAN JOSÉ, California, USA (AP) – Four police officers in northern California were placed on administrative leave as authorities investigate a Facebook group whose members made prejudiced and anti-Muslim comments.

Messages on Facebook linked to a group of retired and active San José agents were released Friday in an article published on Medium.com, prompting immediate condemnations from the police union, local authorities and civil rights advocates, according to the newspaper. East Bay Times.

The article, from an unidentified blogger who said he was a partner of an agent in the San Francisco Bay Area, included screenshots of what appear to be Facebook messages in which a member of the group refers to activists from Black Lives Matter as « internal enemies ». The author, who can be a man or a woman, requested anonymity for security reasons.

The article includes another example in which members of the Facebook group comment on an Islamic woman who had a hijab taken by a police officer in Ventura County. One agent suggested covering the woman’s face with the Islamic veil, and another suggested using them as pitchforks.

Zahra Billoo, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in the San Francisco Bay Area, said that kind of Islamophobic sentiment is troubling, no matter who writes it, and is « even more terrifying » coming from police.

« How are we supposed to call these agents to protect our community if this is what they say when they are among their peers? » Said Billoo. “I am concerned that it is not just a few bad agents and a few bad messages. I am concerned that other officers knew about these messages and decided to look the other way. ”

Police Chief Eddie Garcia said he had requested the FBI’s assistance in the investigation. Mayor Sam Liccardo said he expected the firing of officers who made « racist, anti-Muslim or threatening comments. »

Liccardo expressed anger that a white police officer fired in 2016 for tweets criticizing Black Lives Matter protests returned to his post after an independent arbitrator reversed the decision and forced the department to reinstate him.