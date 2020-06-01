May 31, 2020 | 6:10 pm

The Mexican company Libre Abordo, which took millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela along with its related Schlager Business Group under an oil-for-food agreement, announced Sunday that it is bankrupt after losing more than 90 million dollars.

“International political pressure has led Libre Abordo and Schlager to stop lifting shipments of Venezuelan crude,” said Libre Abordo.

“Unfortunately, today the company is bankrupt and even the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has announced the end of our exchange agreements.”

The Venezuelan president said on Saturday, without mentioning the names of the companies: “we were knocked down by the exchange agreement”.

The firm said in a statement that in recent months the two companies faced “disproportionate” challenges, ranging from falling oil prices, to “smear campaigns” and to the pressure that “the United States government has exerted to stop our operations.”

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Venezuela’s special envoy Elliott Abrams told reporters in late April that the State Department and the Treasury Department were investigating whether several companies were violating sanctions imposed on the oil company. Venezuelan state PDVSA as of January 2019.

Libre Abordo had reiterated in the past that “not even the shipping companies hired to carry out the PDVSA hydrocarbon movements are subject to sanction, primary or secondary, by the United States Government.”

. recently revealed that the FBI is investigating several Mexican and European companies, allegedly involved in the Venezuelan oil trade, while gathering information for an investigation by the United States Treasury Department on possible sanctions, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Three of the people who provided information to the FBI, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter, said the agency was investigating three Mexican companies: Libre Abordo, Schlager Business Group and Grupo Jomadi Logistics & Cargo.

The two Mexican companies Libre Abordo and Schlager they had become the largest intermediaries for Venezuelan oil in recent months, according to PDVSA’s internal export documents, reviewed by ..

Libre Abordo has reiterated, citing legal experts it hired, that the agreements they signed in 2019 with the state-owned Venezuelan Foreign Trade Corporation (Corpovex) to exchange white corn and water tankers for Venezuelan crude were allowed under the sanctions imposed by Washington as long as there were no cash payments to the Maduro government.