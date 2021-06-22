Librarians will ask for a decent salary; the next step, a regulation development

MEXICO CITY. To apply the new National Library Law (LNB) in the country it will be necessary to “negotiate, dialogue, talk and reach consensus” with local authorities, editors and librarians, and build a regulation for said law, he told Excelsior Rodrigo Borja Torres, head of the General Directorate of Libraries (DGB).

This, given the criticism that the LNB has received in the field of Legal Deposit, the fines for publishers and the proposal of “decent remuneration” for librarians. The next step, said Borja, will be the development of the Regulation, for which they work with the legal area of ​​the federal Ministry of Culture (SC) and then it will be sent to Congress for approval before June 2022.

What is his deadline? He is asked. “I am not a lawyer, but according to what I have learned that the law establishes, a period of one year from which the LNB is published.”

And then he lists the virtues of the LNB. “We are very happy because this law brings great changes compared to that of 1988.” For example, the National Library System stands out, which will coordinate the efforts of the National Network of Public Libraries (RNBP), “which was contemplated in the previous law, but it really did not work.”

Also noteworthy is the creation of the Mexico Library (which includes the collections of La Ciudadela José Vasconcelos and Vasconcelos de Buenavista) as a new recipient of the Legal Deposit, to which publishing houses are obliged, since previously it was only for the National Library (of the UNAM) and the Library of Congress.

Because the Biblioteca México is the central entity of the RNBP, it is important that it receive this patrimony for safekeeping; and another thing that fills us with joy in this law is that it seeks to dignify the profession of the librarian ”.

How to dignify their work if the LNB did not establish a salary for librarians? “Now the states also have to adapt their library laws to the new LNB and, based on that and the Regulation, they will seek to unify the criteria. I understand the concern, but it is simply to collaborate, to try to standardize those points. It is difficult to make a tabulator, but all are sought together, states, librarians and we reach an agreement ”.

How will do? “There is a lack of regulation and adaptation of state laws because if we do not stay with pure LNB and that might seem short, but it is only a task of convincing, dialoguing and reaching agreements. That is the best solution to bring this to fruition ”.

Will the Regulation establish the amounts or the need for agreements? “Exactly, so it is.”

The amounts or the agreements? “In the Regulation will come the need to reach agreements, to attend to the needs and to bring the matter to fruition.”

How do you define a living wage? “The Constitution establishes it: a salary that allows a person to have access to clothing, a home, food, education, including recreation. It is difficult to quantify in pesos and cents, but it will seek to comply with those parameters ”.

Do you have any amount in mind? “No, because you have to take into account that in each state the cost of living is different.”

Will income vary by area? “We’ll see. It is a matter of negotiating, dialoguing and reaching consensus ”.

Borja was also questioned about the fact that, for the first time, the Legal Deposit material will be open to public consultation at the Mexico Library, as indicated in article 38 of the LNB.

The law requires us to have the material available to the user. It is one of the points raised by one of the publishers, that fear that these works, being available, could lower their sales, but it is not like that ”, he assures. Here in the libraries it would happen almost as with any other book, in addition to the fact that they will be in a specialized collection, which would give the book more publicity ”, he says.

Would we all access the Legal Deposit? “Obviously, with certain somewhat logical restrictions, that is, it will not be subject to external loans or digital downloads, but the conditions will be established in the same Regulations.”

Where will they put so much material? “It is something to consider … but we have enough space to place them and in 10 years we will see the relevance of looking for somewhere to, but for now we have space for several years.”

CHANGES IN THE LAW

The creation of the Mexico Library will add the collections of La Ciudadela José Vasconcelos and the Vasconcelos Library and will be the recipient of the Legal Deposit. The states must adapt their Library laws to the National Library Law. The amount for the librarians’ salaries will be negotiated. The books of the Legal Deposit will not be subject to external loan.

