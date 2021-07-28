Libra Rising Traits and Appearance: Libra Ascendant Meaning

So, you’re a Libra Rising … or maybe you’re crushing on one, or your BFF is one. Unlike your Sun sign, which is determined by your birthday, your Rising sign is determined by the time you were born. To get specific, it’s determined by which zodiac sign was on the eastern horizon when you were born, and it changes every two-ish hours. You can be a Libra Sun and Libra Rising, Scorpio Sun and Libra Rising, Aquarius Sun and Libra Rising — you get the idea. If you don’t know your Rising sign, grab your birth time and head to a free birth chart calculator.

If you’re in need of a peacemaker — someone who is willing to maintain calm and compromise their own comfort for the sake of the group — then you should add a Libra Rising to your pack. Libra Risings are a joy to be around, showing care to even to absolute strangers.

In fact, they’re ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and love, so Libra Risings were born with a naturally charming demeanor. With age, they only learn to fine-tune their allure. When it comes to the art of flirting, these seducers are very aware of how to speak to the senses. At their highest vibration, they can be absolutely intoxicating — addicting, even. The Venusian influence makes it difficult not to want to be around them.

Libra Risings know how to be the life of the party without even trying. They’re so calm, cool, and collected that everyone just wants to be around them. Mind you, you should not get on a Libra Rising’s bad side. One, it’s really hard because they actively work to make sure they don’t have any bad sides. Two, why would you want to? Of all the Rising signs, Libra Risings are the most committed to maintaining balance (Libra is literally symbolized by scales, after all). If you push them, it’s probably because you’re a jealous, insecure, hater (sorry, not sorry).

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Libra Rising Mindset

Libra Risings are motivated to maintain tranquility. They understand that life is too short to fight. In Libra-land, it’s nonstop good vibrations and sensual joy.

Libra is a cardinal air sign, which means Libra Risings are good at keeping the flow going. They don’t get stuck in fear, nor do they stay still for long. When unfortunate events unfold, they understand that the world keeps turning and they’ll have to keep going. Be clear: They do have feelings, they’d just rather not wallow in them. They have too much to get done and way too much to experience!

Speaking bluntly, Libra Risings are also major lovebirds. They love the feeling of being in love, as one would expect from a Venus-ruled sign. Admittedly, their lovers may come in the form of distractions, but we can discuss that later.

Libra Risings at Work

Libra Risings have a dreamy disposition, but they continuous overextend themselves to bring their grand ideas to life. But you’ll never catch them describing their plans in great detail. They just know what works, and they usually move through the workplace with faith in their process.

They’re naturally imaginative and tend to thrive in spaces where they can be creatives, designers, or consultants. It’s very hard to get them to sit down for an extended period of time — they need work that enables them to be free and work at their own pace. They can be mildly susceptible to procrastination, but with time, they can get in the flow of whatever work project they’re given. Libra Risings especially love work that involves community building, volunteering, or some form of giving back. They’re major activists and dedicate themselves to social causes.

Libra Rising’s Relationships

Have you ever heard of the song “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo? Gender aside, this song describes Libra Risings to a T. While they appreciate love and having a partner, they thrive when they have close relationships that encourage them to get ish done. They are lovers first and foremost, but in relationships, they expect to be around people who are self-motivated. They can’t do “clingy” —they require that their partners and friends are able to hold their own.

In fact, they thrive off of the energy of successful, positive, and inspired people. If you want to build a relationship with a Libra Rising, you need to bring energized vibes to the table. If you can’t keep up with their energy, they will forget to text you… and yeah, you can probably take the ghosting personally. It’s not that they think you’re a loser — at least, they’ll never tell you that to your face (they tend to keep social interactions cute).

Libra Rising in Love

Libra Risings are extremely community-oriented, and they enjoy dedicating themselves to causes larger than themselves. As natural activists, they do not hesitate to rally together! Know that when you are loved by a Libra Rising, they will make it their business to learn about the issues impacting you and those around you. Even if they’re not directly affected by a particular social issue, they will not hesitate to make it a part of their life.

They understand love as being included. If you’re a skater, they want to slip on their Vans and meet you at the skatepark. They tend to date people who align with their values. While they’re open-minded and want to learn about different perspectives, it’s very hard on them to take on all the world’s issues. That being said, if you’re lucky enough to have caught a Libra Rising’s fancy, then you will always have them as an advocate.

Libra Rising at Home

Discipline, structure, and order are important to Libra Risings. They thrive when their home is organized. They usually lead pretty busy lives, and being able to trust that their space is arranged to their liking is major.

It does take them a while to attain the home spaces that they desire. They can have fairly expensive taste, and if they aren’t born into riches, it takes time for them to accumulate their preferred interior design. Once they’re able to get their space as they like it, they take great pride in being able to show it off. When you walk into a Libra Rising’s home, you can’t go wrong in complimenting them. They’ll appreciate if you call out the designer items that occupy their space.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io