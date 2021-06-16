Libra Man Personality Traits, Love Compatibility, and Dating Advice

There are just a few basics that need to be explored when you first start dating someone. Where is he from? What does he do for a living? Oh, and most definitely, when’s his birthday? This isn’t just for remembering when to send that “happy b-day :)” text! Knowing a potential boo’s zodiac sign can really help in understanding his behavior. Astrology helps us break down personality traits, pet peeves, and, yes, even dating patterns. It can be fun and informative to look up his sign and see how yours works with his.

If you’re dating, Insta sleuthing (hi, guilty), or just fantasizing over a Libra man, we’re here to help you navigate one of the most alluring signs. These complex beings are stylish, flirtatious, and charming AF — in fact, they’re so charming it’s sometimes hard to tell what they’re really thinking. And TBH, they might not even know! Pounds are notoriously indecisive, after all.

Luckily, astrology allows us to decipher personality traits, pet peeves, and so much more. And trust me when I say, there is sooo much more to a Libra man than you initially realized.

So if your guy was born between September 23 and October 22, you’re in for a treat. Libras make life feel special, but as it goes with any sign, there are some things you may want to keep an eye out for. Read on because we’ve got the tea on all things Libra!

The Libra Basics

Birthday: September 23 to October 22

Modality: Cardinal

Element: Air

Ruling planet: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Keywords: Romantic, charming, intellectual, flirtatious, polite, indecisive, diplomatic, social, artistic, creative, gossipy, smart

Love anthem: “Kiss You,” by One Direction

Famous Libra men: Donald Glover, Zac Efron, Ryan Reynolds, Will Smith, John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Matt Damon, Nick Cannon, Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, Usher, Lil Wayne, Tyler Posey

The Best Matches for a Libra Man

Fiery Leo is a great match for Libra! Leos’ artistic nature is fascinating to Libras, and both love to be gushy when it comes to romance. For similar reasons, Aries is a great match for Libra, too. Sure, they’re technically opposite signs, but Aries is unique, upbeat, and a cardinal sign just like Libra, so the two of them are never bored with each other.

Libra also vibes well with fellow air signs Gemini and Aquarius. They are all quick-witted, playful, curious, and just get each other. And like Libra, Taurus is ruled by Venus, so these signs share a love of pleasure and beauty — they’re probably the most stylish couple around (and have an incredible sex life too).

The Worst Matches for a Libra Man

A Libra might find it a bit harder to get along with a Capricorn—Caps are just so serious, while Libras want to have fun! Caps also love to plan ahead — like, creating a v. detailed 15-year-plan — while Libras tend to be a bit more spontaneous, so you’ll have to find a balance (which is Libra’s thing, anyway).

Also, emotional Cancer might find Libra to be so people-pleasing that they’re inauthentic, while Libra might think Cancer need to lighten up a bit — so Libra should try to be their most authentic self with Cancer, and Cancer should strive to be less judgmental of how Libra might act different ways with different friend groups — they’re just naturally diplomatic and know how to fit in!

Astrological incompatibility doesn’t mean that you can’t have an ah-mazing relationship though — you might just have to put in a bit more effort to really understand each other, and find a compromise to meet each other’s needs. If you’re a Cap or a Cancer, you can still vibe with a Libra — especially if your Moon signs or other parts of your birth chart are compatible. And TBH, ~ astrological tension ~ can also lead to ~ sexual tension ~, so there’s something to be said for “incompatibility”!

Sex With a Libra

Libra is ruled by Venus, which is the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure. Translation: They’re super romantic and incredible in bed. They also take foreplay just as seriously as sex itself — they love teasing their partners. Libras are also very ~ visual ~ people, so they appreciate it when you dress up for them (in lingerie, yes, but also just in a hot AF fit), live for nudes (both sending and receiving — there’s no dirty laundry on the floor in the backgrounds of their dick pics!), and might even paint an artistic nude portrait of you, Leonardo-DiCaprio-in-Titanic-style.

BTW, in astrology, Libra rules the kidneys, skin, and buttocks, sooooo your Libra guy may be v. into butt stuff — giving or receiving or both. Have fun and don’t forget the lube!

All About Libra

Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac, and like the set of scales they’re represented by, Libras have an innate sense of balance and strive for harmony. They’re also motivated to start conversations and instigate action in social settings, thanks to being a cardinal sign. Your Libra man is an expert communicator, always knowing the perfect thing to say in any situation to come off as diplomatic, tactful, and charismatic. He’ll make you laugh and become besties with your besties. And he’s definitely the guy you want to take home to meet the ‘rents, and you’ll be confident they’ll love him.

Libra is one of two signs ruled by Venus, planet of love, pleasure, and relationships. Libra, being an air sign, is filled to the brim with romantic thoughts and loves to share them. He has a soft, gentle, and nonthreatening Venusian vibe, with great taste in fashion and art to boot. He usually moves in a graceful way, but when the balance is off, it is off! If he’s caught off guard or surprised, his demeanor immediately becomes clumsy and nervous! Honestly, though, it’s kind of cute.

He’s the best guy for finding a silver lining to every cloud, no matter how dark or stormy it appears to be.

Pounds are known to be indecisive, weighing every option very carefully to find the best one before making a commitment. This can be a hassle sometimes, but it stems from his open-mindedness and willingness to find a solution. He’s the best guy for finding a silver lining to every cloud, no matter how dark or stormy it appears to be. His natural optimism is one of the main reasons he’s such a great partner to have — he always has the perfect advice to give, ice breaker to strike up a conversation, or witty one-liner to make the whole room laugh.

Being the sign of relationships, your Libra guy is hella social and has a ton of friends, but everything you do is as a partnership. He’s so relationship-focused that it could feel as if you’re joined at the hip sometimes, but he also turns every outing into an exciting and romantic experience with his charm and silliness. He truly treats you as an equal (if not someone better than him) and is super accommodating, especially when it comes to the bedroom. Not only is he putting your needs before his, but he’s also open to kinks and new positions. Variety is the spice of life for him, and he’ll try anything once.

His fun-loving, flexible nature can get annoying, however, when you feel like he’s actually inconsistent. Libras can come off as shallow and uncommitted in the early stages of dating — he can be your Romeo at first but then ghost you in the blink of an eye. And then right when you think he’s over you, he’s back, charming as ever and acting as if he never went anywhere. He’s open-minded and openhearted, which can be a good thing if you’re actually dating him, but when he’s too busy debating if he actually likes you or not to commit, he can put you through a lot emotionally.

His ability as a master wordsmith is a huge asset but also potentially his worst trait.

Geminis have the reputation as the zodiac’s most two-faced sign, but Libra is more than capable of stealing that title! He changes his tone and mannerisms in order to be well liked by everyone around him. His ability as a master wordsmith is a huge asset but also potentially his worst trait, as his words drip with honey when he’s with a crowd but his silver tongue can turn sharp if the two of you get into an argument. He’ll rebalance eventually and go back to being sweet, but you might not move on as easily.

Once you lock down a committed relationship with a Libra (which is half the work, honestly), the real challenge is handling his need to please and tendency to talk for hours. He’s a chatterbox who can exhaust someone who thrives in silence, especially when he presents a dilemma, asks your opinion, challenges it until you agree with him, and expects you to defend his original opinion! It’s a crazy dance you have to keep up with, but it’s all lighthearted banter to him. Entertain his love for conversation, indulge him in his need for romance, and be patient with his indecisiveness if you want to enjoy the pluses of dating a Libra!

