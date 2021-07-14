Libra and Leo Compatibility in Friendship, Relationship, or Marriage

Whew, Leo and Libra together are a magnetic force that almost no one can break apart. Cardinal sign Libra and fixed sign Leo bring out the highs and lows in each other. Libra has a way with words that just woos their Leo bae and before you know it, they’re tangled between the sheets.

However, Libra’s indecisiveness and Leo’s low-patience and impulsiveness can be a challenge for these two. The friction can create unhealthy communication, leaving these two going days or even weeks without speaking to each other. In order for these two to see it through, both Leo and Libra must hold each other accountable for their actions and maintain solid boundaries.

Additionally, codependency is a major theme between Leo and Libra if both fall head over heels too quickly. While the fun and adventure will keep the spark lit, the sexual tension, bruised egos, and insecurities can make this a toxic dynamic if they’re not clear on their intentions. All in all, these two will have a hard time staying away from each other, so they might as well get cozy and learn all they can about each other — it’s gonna be a wild ride.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Leo and Libra Friendship

The Most Libra-y Libra T-Shirt





These besties will bring out the best in one another. Whether it be mentally or creatively, both Leo and Libra benefit from this friendship. Speaking of creativity, this where these two will connect the most. They’ll learn so much about one another through their art. Whether they’re talking music, fashion, or design, air sign Libra’s ability to hold intellectual conversations will make their Leo bestie truly feel seen, heard and valued.

While both Leo and Libra truly thrive in the spotlight, expect the haters to try and stir the pot. No fear though: If it ever came down to having each other’s back in a fight, Libra should know that their Leo BFF is ready to throw hands and go to war if need be. Leave it to Libra to try and clear the smoke and talk things through to protect their fiery Leo friend from jumping the gun. However, at times, Leo’s spicy, hot-headed energy can rub Libra the wrong way, making it difficult to see eye to eye when they’re out on the social scene.

Leo and Libra in Bed

Libra will have a hard time keeping their eyes and hands off their Leo partner. Sex together will leave on another breathless. Fiery and playful, Leo will keep their Libra bae on their toes and ready to go round after round. While Libra enjoys slow, sensual love-making, Sun-ruled Leo may prefer the kind of sex where they’re dripping wet, making their Libra partner climax for the third or fourth time. With both Leo and Libra naturally having an increased sex drive, these two will experience sex that’ll leave them feeling sleepy, providing the perfect energetic reset to go about their days.

Whether they’re friends with benefits or just starting to date, outside of the bedroom, Libra has no problem calling someone out on their BS While Leo may not take criticism too well, the tension can easily arise in this dynamic if they’re both not intentional about the “getting to know you” phase. These two need to take baby steps before diving head over heels.

Leo and Libra in a Relationship

The Most Leo-y Leo T-Shirt in Red





With their planetary ruler being Venus, the planet of beauty, romance, and love, Libras truly enjoy having eye candy all to themselves. There’s no other duo in the zodiac that truly ~ vibe ~ aesthetically. While Leo enjoys the finer things in life just as much as Libra does, there will have to be boundaries set in place when it comes to spending habits. Not every date or activity needs to include a shopping spree or going out to a five-star restaurant.

One of Leo’s greatest challenges is learning how to check their ego. They might wear a mask in order to prove that they’re the perfect lover for their Libra partner. While Leo loves to leave a great first impression, it’s critical for Libra not to fall head over heels right away— stay curious. As an air sign, Libra’s curiosity will encourage their Leo partner to open up so they can learn what’s beneath the beautiful surface, all the way from what turns them on to the childhood traumas that might be stunting their growth. Once Leo and Libra have experienced each other in different environments and a range of emotions, these two can have a conversation on what it looks like to fully commit for the long-haul.

Leo and Libra in a Marriage

If they make it to marriage or long-term, serious relationship, Libra has finally found someone they can commit to with no hesitation. During the dating phase, they experienced extraordinary sex and created space for meanfingful heart to hearts, and now, they just know they’re meant to be together. In marriage, fixed sign Leo can fully let their guard down and let their Libra partner take the lead. The moment this happens, you can almost guarantee that Leo is locked in for good. Fiery Leo no longer feels the need to keep their walls up or be combative and demand respect. Balanced and nurturing Libra has taken mental notes on Leo’s body language and non-verbal communication, so Leo doesn’t have to ask for reassurance — Libra can basically read their minds!

When the sex is stellar, and all parties consider one another both eye candy and soul food, Libra and Leo is a combo for many, many good days ahead.

Amani Richardson Amani Richardson is a cosmic enthusiast, with a niche for all things self-care and beauty for Black women.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io