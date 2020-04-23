Liberty Media is prepared to inject up to $ 1.4 billion – about $ 1.3 billion – to F1 teams and the circuits themselves. Some of these teams have already received the transfers from the advances, to solve their liquidity problems.

As Greg Maffei, president of Liberty Media, has explained, no recourse has been made to ‘cash’, just over 400 million euros, nor to a credit line of almost 500 million euros, but has decided to transfer some assets to other companies of the Group to obtain liquidity without resorting to reserves.

The operation, almost financial engineering, is based on the transfer of a 33% stake of Live Nation – one of the companies of Liberty Media – to SiriusXM, the American colossus of satellite radio – also belonging to the John Malone group – that has allowed this amount to emerge.

F1 teams were due to receive about $ 1 billion this year from last year’s trade rights. But having no income at the moment, since no races have been held, it was clear that he had to seek liquidity in some way.

Revenue from Liberty is just over a third of F1’s overall cost, so some of the small teams, with no sponsor revenue, were starting to suffocate despite the fact that most of them have applied ‘temporary layoffs’ of personnel and pilots have made substantial cuts in wages.

Part of the money will also come to some circuits, since these were in a situation close to what we know here as ‘competition’ in the absence of the expected income when many of them had already faced the payment of numerous expenses for organizing a Great Prize and they were pressed to return the amount of the tickets, but especially to support those who must hold the event behind closed doors

Not all the money will go to equipment and circuits. It will also serve to be able to fulfill the conditions of certain loans –apparently the credits cannot exceed 8.5 times the benefits–, since this year is expected to have almost zero “ordinary” benefits and the loans in force represent more than 2,700 million of euros.

Although the clauses of the Pact of Concord and the agreements with teams and TV are clear, the support of Liberty seeks to ensure the continuity of the teams and circuits because it needs them for the next seasons and cannot allow them to collapse. It is possible that part of that money will be injected next year, when the teams will have much less money from commercial rights, if any race can be contested.

The operation, financial engineering, is complex and it also appears that it frees Liberty from part of the aforementioned debt, some 1,200 million euros.

