Liberty Media, the FIA ​​and the teams met last Friday

The objective is to differentiate races on ‘repeated’ circuits

The coronavirus crisis has ‘forced’ Formula 1 to create an extraordinary calendar for the 2020 season, but in such a situation, Liberty Media weighs up innovating in its format, so they have put on the table the introduction of races with a grill invested in the first two circuits of the season: Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

It was last Friday when, at a meeting between Liberty Media, the FIA ​​and Formula 1 teams, from Liberty proposed the idea of ​​using Austria and Great Britain as ‘guinea pigs’ to test the races with inverted grill and, in success story, introduce them for the future.

In this case, the FIA ​​has given its support, but according to current sports regulations, a change of this magnitude needs the unanimous support of the teams. There was no formal vote by the teams at that meeting, although in principle there is only one team – which one is unknown – who opposes the idea.

The format is groundbreaking with what has been established in Formula 1 to date. According to the British outlet The Race, on Saturdays there would be a int sprint ’race whose grid would be the reversed order of the drivers in the championship and the results of this race would determine the starting positions of the race on Sunday.

As there are two races per circuit in Austria and Great Britain, Liberty Media plans to use one of them with this format and the other with the conventional one to compare. Of course, a lot of data is still missing from this equation, as there would be no championship order at Austria’s opening date – perhaps they would take last year’s championship standings or use the new format in the second race.

The objective of this new racing format is to differentiate one event from another to avoid falling into monotony by having to repeat circuits. In addition, having the fastest drivers at the bottom of the grid always ensures, at a minimum, a high number of overtaking.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.