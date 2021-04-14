Liberty Latin America Selects the MATRIXX Software to Transform the Customer Experience Across the Region

MATRIXX’s digital trading platform will offer Liberty Latin America customers a simpler and more personalized digital experience.

MATRIXX Software, a world leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced today that Liberty Latin America selected MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of its digital evolution to 5G in the Caribbean and Latin America, providing more choice, transparency and responsiveness to your residential and business customers.

MATRIXX is a real-time digital platform that provides its clients with complete visibility of their accounts, services and expenses at all times directly through a mobile application or the client portal. With MATRIXX, customers will have a simpler and more transparent experience on how they buy and use services such as broadband, video, telephony and mobile services, including triple play and quad-play offerings. They will be able to easily buy, change or cancel services through digital channels without having to go to a store or contact the call center. Customers will be able to add, change or exchange services upon request and tailor their services to their specific needs.

“To support our expansion, we are transforming our IT infrastructure to improve the customer experience and digital engagement as we evolve our 5G offering in Puerto Rico,” said Christine Weber, Chief Information Officer and Interim Chief Technology Officer , Liberty Latin America. “We chose MATRIXX as the centralized digital business platform that will provide us with the responsiveness to interact with our customers in real time, and the agility to develop and scale new valuable offerings in the residential and commercial markets.”

The implementation of MATRIXX will initially focus on Liberty Latin America’s mobile offerings in Puerto Rico as the company continues to enrich the 5G offering for the satisfaction of its customers. Liberty Latin America chose MATRIXX for its speed of implementation, business agility, and focus on 5G and omnichannel support. By leveraging MATRIXX, Liberty Latin America creates the leading integrated provider through its Liberty Puerto Rico brand by providing added value to its customers with expanded product offerings, more resilient infrastructure, and by developing the foundation to offer more advanced 5G services.

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Latin America as they improve their offerings for customers and evolve to 5G,” said Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “We hope to offer a digital platform that allows Liberty Latin America to transform the customer experience and exceed the expectations of its customers.”

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in more than 20 countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS, and Cabletica. The entertainment and communications services that we offer to our residential and business clients in the region include digital video, broadband Internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include connectivity, data center, hosting, and enterprise-level managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with clients ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to international companies and government agencies. Furthermore, Liberty Latin America operates a terrestrial and submarine fiber optic cable network that connects more than 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate types of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the over-the-counter market. , OTC) under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, visit www.lla.com

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the world leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest emerging digital service providers, regional operators and carrier groups, MATRIXX offers a cloud-native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched business and operational agility. By unifying IT and networks, MATRIXX offers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) that enables efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise markets. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX enables companies to leverage network assets and business agility to succeed at the web scale.

