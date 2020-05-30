An epic journey comes to its first big decision, after the eight main teams of the Pro Clubs of Brazil face each other. Now, only the top two compete for glory. This Sunday, 11×11 virtual football is at its peak. Venum eSports and Liberty compete for an MD5, broadcast live on Facebook ISL Gaming, starting at 6 pm, to find out who will be the great champion of the Star League.

Decision brings together teams of great rivalry (Photo: disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Venum eSports captain Murilo Sheen analyzed the confrontation surrounded by intense rivalry throughout the season.

– Our team has adapted well to MD3. The expectation for MD5 is high. It is a challenge of reinvention. We have many more improv pieces than Liberty, with many variations. They will be lost. On Sunday, we will have a different Venum. The fans will see our greatest performance so far – promised Sheen.

In turn, Acácio Antunes, from Liberty, defined what the final represents for his men.

– The expectation is the best possible. The rivalry exists. Detail game. Our goal is always to win the championships. MD5 is another novelty. Mainly because of the mental and psychological aspects of the players. We have won some Venum battles. We get the better of it many times. And this Sunday is war. We are ready – said Antunes.

There are 11 against 11. Each pro-player controls only one athlete and the main players in the competitive scenario are gathered in a big event. The champion guarantees a place in Major América, a face-to-face event held in a large arena in São Paulo, with an estimated prize of R $ 100,000.

Football and eSports teams such as Venum eSports, Liberty, Black Dragons, Ceará, Fortaleza, Athlético Paranense, Goiás, among others, are included in ISL competitions, which this weekend live one of the most awaited moments of the season.

