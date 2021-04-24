Libertex adds Dogecoin – DOGE’s arsenal of trading tools grows

Key facts:

At Libertex you can trade stocks, commodities, metals, and cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH.

DOGE is one of the best performing crypto assets of all time.

To say that Dogecoin has had great success this year would be an understatement, as the world’s first “meme coin” soared from less than a penny on January 1 to $ 0.40 on April 19. This represents a mind-blowing return of almost 60 times in just 14 weeks. Libertex now offers exposure to DOGE and six other popular cryptocurrencies, with highly liquid trading pairs and a frictionless order placement engine.

The Dogecoin revolution is coming to Libertex, one of the most advanced currency trading platforms in the world. Starting today, Dogecoin (DOGE) trading will be offered on the platform, whose developers have been in the online trading business since 1997. Libertex traders can now trade or invest in DOGE, one of the cryptocurrency assets. Top performer of all time, with all the platform’s exceptionally powerful trading tools at your disposal.

The decision to include Dogecoin, Libertex’s seventh cryptocurrency, reflects the team’s commitment to continue expanding the range of investment opportunities offered to its clients. Starting solely with currency pairs, Libertex has diversified in several different directions since its inception in 1997. It now trades various stocks, commodities, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Ripple (XRP).

As with most of its listed digital assets, Libertex traders have the option to open long or short positions on DOGE. This means that they can optimally play the market in both bullish and bearish conditions. Libertex users also have access to the platform’s own trading signals to help them make the most informed decisions possible.

Libertex sets itself apart from the competition by employing a “cloud first” approach when developing its business systems. Their servers are tuned to ensure that traders place orders based on the latest price information. This is especially important in highly competitive markets, such as cryptocurrency markets.

Getting started with Libertex is quite easy, as it only requires an email address to open an account. Unlike most other currency providers, Libertex does not capitalize on margin or hidden fees. The platform’s intuitive design makes trading extremely simple, allowing anyone to easily take advantage of the lucrative trading opportunities, which now include Dogecoin.

Libertex offers several free and convenient deposit methods, including PayPal, Skrill, and PaySafeCard. They also accept more traditional deposit methods like bank transfer and credit / debit card. For those who prefer to test what a trading platform is about before making a deposit, Libertex offers a demo trading option. All new business accounts start with a € 50,000 demo balance that they can use to test the website features.

A licensed broker, Libertex is a forex trading platform launched in 1997. Its system is employed by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus-based investment firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) . Libertex has the CIF license number 164/12.

For specific inquiries, the Libertex team can be contacted by email.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.