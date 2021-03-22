Libertas 7 shoots up 236% since its jump to the continuum | Markets

Libertas 7 has gone in a matter of two months from being a stranger to being in the crosshairs of investors. The Valencian company dedicated to financial investment management and real estate and tourism activity was a founding member of the Valencia Stock Exchange, born in 1980, but it was not until this year that it took on a special role. Despite having corrected 33% in the last two sessions, so far in 2021 it accumulates a revaluation of 235.7%, which leads it to become one of the stars of the Spanish Stock Market.

Its continuous jump to the market has been the trigger for this rise. On February 2, the company ceased to be listed on the electronic ring segment of the Valencia Stock Exchange and went on to the continuous market at the same time that it debuted on the Barcelona Stock Exchange. Despite this change, Libertas 7 shares continue to be contracted in fixing mode or what is the same, with closing of operations twice a day, one in the morning (12:00) and another in the afternoon (16:00) ).

Providing more liquidity to the stock was one of the reasons that led the firm to make its leap to the continuum. “We had been operating in a market in which the company did not get the maximum liquidity from its securities, since it stayed in a local environment, with little visibility and little frequency of negotiation,” they point out from Libertas 7. In addition to providing greater visibility , the jump carried out by the firm favors the formation of the listing price. “The company will be able to more easily access alternative sources of financing in this market and it will be available on the main brokerage platforms for banks and brokers,” they explain.

The strong revaluation registered in the last two months has led the CNMV to closely monitor the evolution of the company and more so at a time when the case of GameStop is still present in the imagination of investors. But the extreme volatility carried out by the American video game store chain has little to do with the case of the Spanish listed company. The escalation of Libertas 7 is largely explained by the low ratings. The company has a capitalization of 103 million, something that makes it very sensitive to strong fluctuations. Also, unlike GameStop, daily trading volumes are very low. The average number of shares traded ranges between 10,000 and 20,000 shares, far from the 230,000 million shares that the US traded in the midst of a crusade of bear investors and organized retailers through the main internet forum portal.

To provide transparency to the evolution of Libertas 7 in the market, on March 16 the company sent the CNMV the details of the liquidity contract signed with the broker Solventis on February 2. The contract had an initial value of 85,000 euros and 61,000 shares.

In the year of the pandemic Libertas 7 achieved a turnover of 3.8 million euros, 30% less than in the previous year. Its order book reaches 45.4 million. By 2021 the company will focus its strategy on increasing its private equity portfolio, where it is working to close new investments in the agri-food sector and in general funds. Another of its objectives for this year is to acquire plots in order to launch new developments in the city of Valencia. In the tourist area, it is expected that it will resume its usual levels according to vaccination and mobility will recover at all levels.