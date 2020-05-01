Updated on 05/01/2020 at 12:48

By: Ricardo Figueroa

The party was almost perfect. Not even the most fanatical fan of Sporting Cristal imagined that his team was going to defeat River Plate with a soccer lesson of the highest level. Few thought that the breaks of Julinho, the luxuries of the ‘Chorri’ or the courage of ‘Pepe’ Soto were going to make such an overwhelming difference before the ‘millionaire’ team, led by Enzo Francescoli and the ‘Burrito’ Ortega, who at the same time dessert ended up being champion of the Libertadores Cup.

The first leg of the round of 16 was being played. Sporting Cristal, that night of Wednesday May 1, 1996, was a real “celestial machine”. His great exhibition, unfortunately, was cut after the 2-1 final. More than merit of the rival, for the complicity of the controversial Paraguayan referee Epifanio González.

Brilliant night

Cristal agreed to this instance after sharing a group with the ‘U’ and the Uruguayans Peñarol and Defensor Sporting. The powerful River, led by Ramón Díaz, reached the Nacional de Lima without having fallen in any of its six group stage matches. That day he lost the undefeated, and did not relish the defeat until the first leg against América, in Cali.

But the Peruvian team was not intimidated. Ñ ​​Ñol ’Solano, after an impeccable penalty kick, opened the account. The second goal was a ‘jewel’. Almost all the celestial ones touched it, Julinho put it in and unleashed madness. The 2-0 in the first half was a ‘hit’ in the Cup, but very fair.

The ‘brewers’ had everything to score, but the ‘Mono’ Burgos was remarkable. The result was not bad, thinking of the rematch in Buenos Aires However, Hernán Crespo scored a goal with his hand and that was not sanctioned by the referee. On the lap, River qualified, after winning 5-2, but in his memory there will be that dance that Cristal once put in, which sowed the seed for the ‘bell’ of ’97.

