Updated on 06/06/2020 at 14:45

The coronavirus cut off one of the traditions that moves masses throughout South America, the Libertadores Cup. Although an early return has not yet been determined, since there are few leagues that envision a soon return to the fields, why not delight in the curiosities that this continental contest brings.

He recently recounted the teams with the most wins in their history. This time it was time to review the stadiums with the most matches hosted by the Libertadores Cup. As expected, the National Stadium de Lima is in the Top 10, occupying third place with 270 games played, but he is not the only one.

The venue that tops the list is the stadium Uruguay Centennial, home of the ‘charrúa’ selection, with 409 matches played. This coliseum was built to carry out the World Cup in 1930 and declared by the FIFA how World Soccer Historical Monument.

🏟🏆 The 🔟 stadiums where the most #Libertadores games were played:

⁣

1⃣ 🇺🇾 Centennial⁣

2⃣ 🇵🇾 Def. from Chaco⁣

3⃣ 🇵🇪 National⁣

4⃣ 🇧🇴 H. Siles⁣

5⃣ 🇨🇱 National⁣

6⃣ 🇦🇷 Monumental⁣

7⃣ 🇨🇴 P. Guerrero⁣

8⃣ 🇪🇨 O. Atahualpa⁣

9⃣ 🇦🇷 Bonbonniere⁣

🔟 🇨🇴 El Campín⁣ # GloriaEterna⁣ pic.twitter.com/cxAIs3gx2y – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) June 6, 2020

But when it comes to quantities, Argentina and Colombia are the only countries with two stadiums on this list. River Plate’s house, the Monumental Stadium, appears first in box 6 of the list, with 175 encounters. The Pascual Guerrero, an icon of the city of Cali and which earned him the nickname ‘Sports Capital of America’, also appears with 163 games.

Get to know each of the stadiums where the delegations that went in search of the glory of the Libertadores Cup.

