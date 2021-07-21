Libertadores Cup | Brutal fight in Mineiro-Boca that ends with two footballers arrested

Atlético Mineiro and Boca Juniors played an intense match in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The meeting, not without controversy due to a goal annulled by the VAR to the Argentines, ended up leaving at 11 meters. The Brazilians won the shootout 3-1 and qualified for the quarterfinals.

But everything was going to explode in the dressing room tunnel at the end of the game. The Boca players, after the mockery of the Brazilians, went to the local dressing room throwing fences and causing a fight that was going to end with the excessive intervention of the police, who threw pepper spray at the soccer players and managers who were present.

Libertadores Cup

Crazy! River won without substitutes and with Enzo Pérez as goalkeeper

05/20/2021 AT 07:04

The Boca footballers did not hesitate to confront the police and two of them were arrested. In addition, in one of the videos you can see Sergio Coelho, president of Mineiro, attacking the Xenizes with a bottle.

Football

Figo, on the audios: “Florentino has apologized to me, case closed”

2 HOURS AGO

Transfer market

Simeone, on Griezmann: “I hope I can break it at Barça”

5 HOURS AGO