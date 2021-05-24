Libertad, champion of Paraguay

05/24/2021 at 05:11 CEST

Libertad was crowned champion of the Paraguayan Apertura this Sunday despite losing the day before against Sol de América (1-2), on the basis that Nacional, his immediate pursuer in the race to the title, was defeated today by River Plate ( 0-1).

The Academy was urged to win to take advantage of the leader’s stumble and repeat that result against October 12 the next day, the last, as long as Daniel Garnero’s team failed against Sportivo Luqueño.

In that case, the title would be settled in a duel between the leader and the guard, a scenario that was not fulfilled after the defeat of Nacional, which gave Libertad its 21st cup with an advance date, in the seventeenth.

THE GUMA IS ALREADY CHAMPION !!!

THE GUMA IS ALREADY CHAMPION !!! # SeAcaboElRecreo

He just came back # ElMasGanadorDelSiglo # VamosGUMA # LibertadEsFamilia pic.twitter.com/wkVO23cPGX – Club Libertad (@Libertad_Guma) May 24, 2021

A Libertad that on Saturday left his court in Nicolás Leoz sheared and that with today’s result adds a new championship for Daniel Garnero, the sixth of the Argentine coach in Paraguayan football.

Garnero also becomes the first coach to achieve that star in three different teams: in Libertad, in Olimpia (four in a row) and in Guaraní.

A new championship that, however, he could not celebrate with Gumarelo on his court, which had the wind in its favor and which now stands in the table with 35 points.

National could take responsibility and he was nervous against a River Plate that showed its best face, the one it is offering in the group stage of the South American, where it has a chance to go to the second round.

As in that tournament, the figure of Kelito was forward Dionicio Pérez, Nacional’s executioner, with a great goal in the second half that beat goalkeeper Santiago Rojas.

The blow received by Nacional also means dropping positions, by remaining in third place in the table, with 29 points.

This is after Olimpia placed 30 this Sunday after beating Sportivo Luqueño (4-1) with an alternative team ahead of their clash next week against Deportivo Táchira of the Copa Libertadores.

Cerro Porteño, like the traditional Olympia candidate for the title, and like the Dean off the hook in the past, lost this Sunday at home to October 12.

The aspirations of the Cyclone are also focused on the eighth of the Libertadores, awaiting the match this Tuesday at home against América de Cali.