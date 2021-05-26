Libertad and Bragantino, to eighth in the South American

05/26/2021 at 7:28 AM CEST

EFE

The Paraguayan Liberty qualified this Tuesday for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana after winning as a visitor by 1-2 to the Chilean Palestinian at the El Teniente de Rancagua Stadium, with two goals that came in the second half.

It cost Libertad to find his football against those led by José Luis Sierra, who went ahead in the 44th minute of the game with a goal from Jonathan Benitez after connecting a center that came from the right. Palestino’s libretto was clear from the first minute: play simple, without pressure and close the spaces of the Paraguayan team, which was forced to seek a favorable result to tie its way to the next key.

At 54 minutes into the match, the Uruguayan judge Christian Ferreyra sanctioned a foul in the heart of the Chilean team’s area and was the defender Cristian Baez the one in charge of marking equality for Libertad from 11 meters.

After the tie, those led by Daniel Garnero began to occupy the rival field and press the outputs of the tetracolor box, a tactic that paid off in the 73rd minute. After a series of rebounds in the area of ​​Palestino, which received constant attacks by the visiting club, the ball sank into the net after a powerful left-footed shot by the midfielder Hugo Javier Martinez that put Libertad in front on the scoreboard, leaving Chilean goalkeeper Cristopher Toselli without a chance.

Libertad closed the group stage with a total of 13 points as the absolute leader in the area, registering four wins, one draw and one defeat in the six disputed dates. For his part, Palestino made an erratic campaign throughout the tournament, with mistakes that cost him games despite showing good football. However, the role of the locals to say goodbye to the cup was one of the highest shown during the championship, from which they were eliminated last from Group F with only one point and without winning.

Argentines and Brazilians are canceled

The match at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium could end this Tuesday with a miraculous classification of the Athletic Goianiense to the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana if he had defeated the Newell’s Old Boys, but Brazilians and Argentines hurt each other with a 1-1 draw. Both rivals were betting on a resounding particular victory and at the same time for the misfortune of the Asunción formation, but there was no such, since Libertad won 1-2 against the Palestinian. With these results, the Goianiense dragons were in the shadow of the Paraguayans with 10 points and Newell’s with 8.

Just giani He came off the bench in the 46th minute and put the Argentine team ahead with a goal in the 54th minute, but the joy of the good farewell ended in the 73rd minute with a goal of Danilo gomes.

It was the second participation of the Goianiense in the tournament and a disappointing step for Lepra, the formation led by the exporter Germán Burgos. Beyond the meeting that began with morbidity due to the possibility of consecrating a classified in ‘extremis’, the game led to a harsh, rough meeting, as the referee Nicolás Gallo Barragán had to appeal to his card to contain the provocations. In the home team seven players saw the yellow card and five more were distributed among the visitors.

Lucas Evangelista puts Bragantino in the second round

A left-footed shot from midfielder Lucas Evangelista allowed the Bragantino beat by 1-2 as a visitor to Sports Tolima and qualify for the round of 16 on the last day of group G of the Copa Sudamericana. The Brazilian team took advantage of Emelec’s 1-4 loss at home against the eliminated Talleres de Córdoba and qualified at the expense of ‘Pijao’, who came without opportunities to this match that was played in the Venezuelan city of San Cristóbal where the Colombians They were local due to the crisis in their country. Braga finished as the leader in the area with 12 points, followed by Emelec with 10, Talleres with 8 and Tolima, with a poor performance, with 6.

The ‘Massa Bruta’ came out to attack his rival from the first moment and began to try his luck with shots from side Edimar and midfielder Helinho. However, the Colombians, who had nothing to lose today, matched the charges with the mixed roster that coach Hernán Torres sent to the pitch for this game and which was led by veteran forward Juan Fernando Caicedo.

The game, very short in the midfield, was broken when the Ecuadorian central John Narváez sent a deep pass at minute 36 to Caicedo, who received hand-in-hand with goalkeeper Cleiton, who went wrong and left the striker alone in front of the goal to put a team that had not won in the tournament to celebrate. However, the Colombian celebration did not last long, as Evangelista, after a great team move, leaked a ball to Yalo, who beat Colombian international Álvaro Montero and restored hope to his team.

In the second half, the game was entangled and those led by Maurício Barbieri had a hard time hurting an opponent who, instead of defending themselves, tried to regain the advantage to say goodbye to the South American. However, the ‘Vinotinto y oro’ fell when the midfielder Guillermo Celis was expelled for a double warning in the 72nd minute.

This was how Bragantino took advantage of the space left by his rival in the middle of the field and EvangelistAt minute 80, he took a left foot from medium distance impossible to stop for Montero. In the end, and despite having nothing to lose, Tolima turned to attack and could not equalize, something that would have served Emelec to qualify.

Emelec falls to Talleres and is eliminated

Emelec fell thrashed this Tuesday by 1-4 before the Argentine Cordoba workshops in Guayaquil, with which the Ecuadorian team gave up its possibility of qualifying for the round of 16 of the South American Cup, a pass that was left in the hands of Bragantino. The “T” win, as they call Talleres, came through defender Enzo Díaz in minute 14, midfielder Carlos Auzqui, in minute 24, attacker Angelo Martino in 38 and defender Juan Cruz Komar, in on 83. Uruguayan midfielder Sebastián Rodríguez discounted Emelec in the 72nd minute.

Talleres faced the match with great harmony between its lines and with pressure in attack on a rival who failed to spin his well-known style of play, which made it easier for the Argentine team to go ahead with an acrobatic action of Diaz, taking advantage of a free-kick center from Auzqui, from the left side, to launch a “popcorn” and hit the ball with precision in the presence of goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz.

Emelec came out looking for the tie, but left spaces, which Talleres took advantage of when the midfielder Auzqui received a precise change of front of the steering wheel José Romero and scored the second.

Soccer fluidity continued in the visitor’s proposal, which with precise touches and fast play disarmed Emelec’s defensive system. The surprise for the players and coaching staff of Emelec was greater when the visitor’s third fell, a center from the right side of midfielder José Mauri near the penalty spot, he found the attacker well outlined Martino, that rolling on the grass hit the ball to the side of the goalkeeper.

The Spanish coach of Emelec, Ismael Rescalvo, ordered four changes since the resumption of the game trying to revive his team, the defenders Davor Montiel, Bryan Carabalí, the attackers, the Colombian Alexis Zapata and the Uruguayan Facundo Barceló entered, replacing Oscar Bagüí , Romario Caicedo, Jefferson Orejuela and Joao Rojas, respectively. The changes also did not have a favorable impact on the premises, which could not escape the pressure of the Argentine players.

Talleres lost Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapié through injury, who was replaced by Juan Cruz Komar. This caused a foul that the Uruguayan midfielder launched Rodriguez, whose shot filtered down the right side of goalkeeper Marcos Díaz.

Komar Cross He claimed responsibility for his mistake by converting the fourth goal for his team, when he shot from close range before the carelessness of the local defenders.