Liberbank earns 23 million in the first quarter of 2021, 16.8% more

Liberbank has obtained a net profit of 23 million euros at the end of the first quarter of 2021, which which represents an increase of 16.8% compared to the earnings corresponding to the first quarter of the previous year. All this after investing 38 million in credit write-offs of which 28 were used to minimize the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The bank has pointed out in a statement that the improvement in the margins of the income statement is due “to the commercial impulse and the evolution of digital and remote channels.”

Regarding the net interest income, Liberbank reached 125 million euros, which translates into an increase of 1.7% in recurring terms excluding the impact in the first quarter of 2020 of 14 million non-recurring revenues. If we continue to disaggregate these data, the recurring interest margin improved during the first quarter of the year both in the retail business (100 million compared to 99 in the previous year) and in the wholesale business (26 million compared to 24 in the same period of 2020).

On the other hand, the income derived from commissions experienced a significant increase, until registering an amount of 59 million euros, 17.4% mainly due, according to the company, to the savings and investment funds activity.

Liberbank’s balance sheet increased by 10.2% year-on-year to reach 47,287 million euros. All this accompanied by an increase in customers and in productive credit investment in terms of business volume of 11 and 10.7% respectively. Also noteworthy is the growth of investment funds, which have broken a record in terms of net subscriptions, reaching 311 million, 33.5% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The company attributes this increase in business volume to the maintenance of mortgage activity, whose outstanding balance grew by 8.4% to obtain a market share in new formalizations of 6.7%.

In addition, the default rate of Liberbank stands at 2.89% compared to the 3.2% registered twelve months before, while reduces the ratio of non-performing assets to 7%, which implies a decrease of 1.2 percentage points with respect to the first quarter of the previous year. In this period, the group also obtained a fully loaded maximum quality capital level (CET 1 Common Tier1) of 14.4 percent, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.4 percent, in both cases 1.5 points higher. to the same period of the previous year; and a Total Capital of 6.2 percent, 1.7 points more in interannual terms.

Finally, in terms of doubtful assets, the company achieved 59% coverage, increasing it by 10.3 percentage points during the same period. The same occurs with the coverage of foreclosed assets, which stands at 50% with an increase of 2.4 percentage points.