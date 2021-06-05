Liberbank Cantabria Sinfín defeated Bidasoa 33-28 in the first semifinal of the Asobal Cup

06/05/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

Led by an excellent Ernesto Sánchez in goal and a great defense, Liberbank Cantabria Sinfín gave the surprise and got into the final of the Asobal Cup after clearly beating Bidasoa de Irún (33-28), in a match in which he had control from start to finish and is already waiting for Barça or Bada Huesca in the title duel.

LIBERBANK CANTABRIA SINFÍN, 33

(13 + 20): Ernesto Sánchez (p., 1), Nacho Valles (6, 2p.), Nicolás Zungri (7), Diego Muñiz, Vladyslav Ostroushko (4), Alejandro Blázquez (6), Alberto Pla (3) -starting seven-, Elcio Carvalho (ps), Herrero Lon (5), Cristian Postigo, Carlos Lastra, Ángel Basualdo, Sergio Rubio and Luis Pla.

BIDASOA IRUN, 28

(11 + 17): José Manuel Sierra (p.), Jon Azkue (6), Sergio de la Salud (2), Rodrigo Salinas (5), Iker Serrano (1), Iñaki Cavero (5, 2p.), Adrián Crowley -starting seven-, Xoan Ledo (p., 1), Dan-Emil Racotea (2), Mikel Zabala (3), Julen Aguinagalde (2), Thomas Tesoriere (1), Nicolás Bonanno and Matheus Da Silva.

REFEREES

Bustamante López (Navarre) and Álvarez Mata (Basque). Two minutes were excluded from Nicolás Zungri (16:05) and Vladyslav Ostroushko (39:54), from Liberbank Cantabria Sinfín; and Dan-Emil Racotea (35:12) and Julen Aguinagalde (41:18), from Bidasoa Irun.

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

1-1, 5-2, 7-3, 10-6, 11-8, 13-11 (rest), 16-12, 19-14, 21-16, 26-19, 29-24 and 33-28 (final).

INCIDENTS

First semifinal of the men’s handball Asobal Cup played before about 1,000 spectators at the Palacio de los Deportes de Santander ‘La Ballena’.

The host took advantage of the lack of success of the Bidasoa and got a 4-1 run in the early stages of the match, prompting the Bidasotarra coach, Jacobo Cuétara, to promptly request a time-out to try to redirect the situation.

The outstanding performance of Ernesto Sánchez under the sticks allowed the host team to maintain their advantage in the following minutes and to stand in the Equator of the first half with a 7-3 in their favor.

Despite the push of the Basque team to reduce differences, Liberbank Cantabria Sinfín remained very firm in defense and protected his income, which ranged between three and four goals.

In the final moments of the first 30 minutes, the Sinfín seemed to show the great effort made and the Bidasoa Irún was able to cut differences to reach the break with only two goals below in the electronic (13-11).

In the resumption, Liberbank Cantabria started with a 3-0 run to put the score at 16-11, forcing Cuétara to call for another time out to stop trying to stop the bleeding.

Ernesto Sánchez was decisive with his 16 saves

| ASOBAL

Ernesto continued giving a recital in the goal and Víctor Montesinos’ team, with 10 minutes remaining to finish the game, saw the possibility of playing the final closer, reaching a momentary advantage of up to 8 points (26-18).

Bidasoa Irún pressed his options by playing the last minutes without a goalkeeper in attack and pressing on the entire court in defense, but finally he could not prevent the Liberbank Cantabria Sinfín played its first Asobal Cup final thanks to the definitive 33-28. His rival will be FC Barcelona or Bada Huesca, the second semi-finalists.