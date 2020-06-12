Liberbank Gijón announced yesterday the third signing of the season, coach on the sidelines, that of the Gijon side Natalia Martínez who, in this way, returns to the Iberdrola League after passing through Porriño. In addition, the team from Gijón also renewed another side, the Leon Marta Méndez who will thus fulfill her second season.

Natalia Martínez, who joins the goalkeeper Meriem Ezbida and the pivot María Palomo, was one of the club’s objectives to Asturianize the squad. The negotiations came to fruition, so the winger, who this season played in the ranks of Oviedo Handball in the Silver Honor Division, joins the La Calzada club, which has been interested in her on previous occasions. Natalia could not play as much as she wanted with Oviedo since she suffered a knee injury that kept her away from the courts for several weeks.

The gijonesa is a player of great magnitude and endowed with a powerful launch that Cristina Cabeza will try to take advantage of, since the external launch is one of the shortcomings of the previous squad. Liberbank Gijón has well covered the left side with Natalia, Aida Palicio and Marta Méndez.

The latter is currently recovering from an operation on one foot that prevented her from finishing the season. Marta hopes to start the preseason with the rest of the team, although she does not want to force her recovery.

Like Natalia, Marta is a player of great importance and who a priori must be important in the defensive scheme of the team. Both players announced the signing and renewal, respectively, through the club’s social networks, a method it is using to publicize transfers and renewals.

The directive works to complete the squad and another of the objectives is the young Sandra Vallina, Gijón handball player and that Liberbank is trying to incorporate into its ranks, which would increase the quota of Asturian players on the squad.