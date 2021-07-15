Liberbank and Unicaja fall on the stock market after confirming that the merger is close

Madrid, Jul 15 . .- Liberbank and Unicaja fall on the Stock Exchange this Thursday after confirming this Thursday that the merger process is expected to be carried out in the coming weeks and that they are currently waiting to receive authorization from the Ministry of Affairs Economic and Digital Transformation.

At 10.30 am, Liberbank shares fell 2.33%, while those of Unicaja also fell 1.33%.

So far this week, Liberbank loses 2.20% and in the year its losses have risen to 17.46%.

For its part, Unicaja has dropped 2.46% since last Monday and has lost 14.72% since January.

In two relevant events sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), both entities have indicated that they are still immersed in said merger process, which was authorized by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) last 29 of June.

Therefore, it is expected that the merger will be carried out in the coming weeks, under the terms in which it was already approved at the respective general meetings that Unicaja and Liberbank held on March 31.

