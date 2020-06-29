The presidential elections this Sunday in Poland gave a boost to the aspirations of the liberal Rafal Trazkowski. . / EPA / PIOTR NOWAK

Warsaw, Jun 28 . .- The presidential elections this Sunday in Poland gave an boost to the aspirations of the liberal Rafal Trazkowski, who goes to the second round on July 12 to challenge the winner, ultra-conservative President Andrzej Duda.

The polls at the ballot box of the Ipsos institute, which the local media released at the close of the polling stations, give Duda the victory with 41.8% of the votes, while the centrist candidate Trzaskowski would take a 30.4% of supports.

When confirming that neither of them has exceeded 50% of the votes, the two applicants will have to measure themselves once again in a meeting which, according to an average of surveys calculated by the Ewybory portal, the liberal, with 47.3% of the votes, he would win his opponent by four tenths.

Trzaskowski, rising star of the liberal center party Civic Platform (PO), is now able to aspire to an unsuspected success a month ago, when the government was forced to postpone the elections, originally scheduled for May 10. , because of the coronavirus.

The participation, of 62.9% according to the polls at the ballot box, contrasts with the presidential elections of 2015, in which only 50% of the census voted, and points to a mobilization of the electorate dissatisfied with the authoritarian drift of the Law Party and Justice (PiS), to which Duda is close.

Despite the fact that political scientists consider that a high participation, especially in urban areas, is detrimental to ultra-conservatives, Duda would improve his 2015 result, when he obtained 34.7% of the votes.

Therefore, according to surveys, the decisive factor will be the behavior of supporters of the other nine candidates for the presidency who were eliminated in this first round.

THE BEGINNING OF THE CHANGE

In the 2019 legislatures, the PiS lost control of the Senate (the upper house of parliament), so the conquest of the presidency by the opposition would be a second blow to a party that, according to analysts, is not used to commitment.

In the Polish semi-presidential system, the head of state has the ability to veto the passage of laws that are manifestly contrary to the rule of law and also plays an important role in the appointment of positions relevant to the state.

In this role, Trzaskowski could therefore curb PiS attempts to exercise unfettered control over all institutions.

However, Krzysztof Bobinski, an analyst and board member of the Association of Journalists, is cautious. Speaking to Efe, he admits that the liberal « has possibilities », but it all depends on how the useful vote evolves for the second round.

If it occurs, his victory would mean the end of the « luxury situation » in which the PiS government has been seen for the past five years, says Bobinski, who believes that the reaction of the PiS would be to « ruthlessly » attack the president through its « propaganda machine ».

« We are facing a serious situation, because we have a divided society, divided by fifty percent, in which one half does not believe in this government and the other half hates the first, » said this ex-correspondent for the « Financial Times. »

A POLARIZED SOCIETY

President Duda is sponsored by PiS strongman Jaroslaw Kaczynski, to the point that his detractors call him « Kaczynski’s ballpoint pen », as they say he only signs the orders of the leader of the ultra-conservative party.

With a nationalist but not Eurosceptic rhetoric, Duda is located in the orbit of the Visegrad Four, community states that like Hungary reject what they consider interference by Brussels in internal issues, such as the relationship between government and institutions.

The voters of the president, however, not only appreciate his profile as a good Catholic and a family man, but also highlight the social measures approved under his mandate such as child allowances, the increase in the minimum wage or the advancement of the retirement age .

Trzaskowski, by contrast, has the backing of the center-liberal who was led by former Prime Minister and former President of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

The current mayor of Warsaw aims to represent modern and tolerant society and his supporters see him as the only one with the possibility of ending the PiS excesses and the reforms that have been eroding the rule of law.

Despite the fact that the economic liberalism that the PO displayed in the past caused a certain skepticism in the center-left, in a campaign that has focused on values ​​and freedoms, Trzaskowski emerges as the antithesis of Duda in what refers to these aspects.

Thus, while the ultra-conservative has charged against the « LGBT ideology », which he conceives as a threat to the traditional family, the mayor of Warsaw last year signed an anti-discrimination declaration and defends that homosexuals can form common-law couples in Poland. .

