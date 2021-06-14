Libelium raises capital to continue growing | News | Market

Libelium incorporates Axon Partners Group as its shareholders.

Libelium, a technology company specialized in the Internet of Things (IoT), has reached an agreement of capital increase to incorporate the investment firm Axon Partners Group. With the entry of this “venture capital” group into its shareholding, Libelium receives a boost to its strategic growth project.

This financial operation opens a new stage for the consolidation of the company in the technology market of the sensor devices, whose activity began in 2006 as a spin-off of the University of Zaragoza, in the hands of its two founding partners, Alicia Asín and David Gascón.

Gascón’s departure in December 2020 marked the end of a cycle in Libelium and gave way to a new stage led by Alicia Asín at the head of society and business management. This was the first milestone in a strategic operation aimed at the growth, both organic and inorganic, of the company, and with an eye on the entry of new investment partners.

The capital increase guarantees the continuity of the activity of the company, which will continue to maintain its corporate headquarters in Zaragoza

For Axon Partners Group this is the first investment through its sixth direct investment fund Axon Innovation Growth IV (FAIG4), the first crossover fund in Spain and one of the first in Europe to invest in scale-up companies with a high investment component. innovation and IPO.

With the investment in this company, Axon is committed to the “Internet of Things” sector, the technology that, through sensors, captures data from abroad to later process them. It is a key sector that plays a fundamental role in the digital transformation processes of companies in which the European Commission is betting as the next inevitable step towards the digitization of society and the economy.

Axon intends to systematize the crossover strategy, which consists of investing in private companies and then seeking an exit to a listed market, preferably an alternative market, with a special focus on BME Growth or Euronext.

Hereinafter, Libelium faces two challenges: expanding its brand positioning in the international market and imposing investment in all its business lines that encompass technological solutions for applications as diverse as precision agriculture, smart cities or industrial digitization. To this end, it has an ambitious plan to launch new products based on R&D developments led by the new engineering team.

Likewise, the investment operation is accompanied by a plan to expand the workforce by 30% in 2021 with the incorporation of new professionals who are already joining the current structure.

Libelium’s organic and inorganic growth operation will allow multiply your billing. To this end, the strategic plan includes the acquisition of different companies in the sector that provide new capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and cloud services as well as companies that manufacture vertical solutions that expand the catalog of existing products to reach new markets.

The company has already defined a pipeline of international companies that operate in the different verticals that technology wants to develop, having identified in Eastern Europe what would be the first acquisition of the inorganic growth plan. Axon for its part will contribute all its experience in corporate development to be able to execute this acquisition plan.

In terms of internationalization, Libelium has clients in more than 120 countries. In this new stage it wants to strengthen its presence in the Spanish market, as well as its distribution channel in strategic areas such as North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the entry of Axon Partners Group will serve to promote relations between the business and public fabric of Latin America.

Alicia Asín, majority shareholder and CEO of Libelium, has expressed his satisfaction arguing that “after 15 years of sustained experience with our own funds, we are facing a new stage in the hands of Axon Partners Group that will drive the necessary inorganic growth to constitute a large group of IoT companies with Libelium as a flagship.

For its part, Alfonso De Leon, CEO of Axon Partners Group, comments: “We are very happy to enter the world of IoT with the help of a businesswoman from the category of Alicia Asín, who in her career from university to now has been able to develop a company that has sold in 100 markets globally, we hope to be able to contribute all our knowledge and experience to the growth of the company “