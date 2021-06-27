“Liar” Verónica Castro explodes by La Casa de las Flores | Instagram

Although the first season of “The House of Flowers“It was a great success with the participation of the actress Verónica Castro, her departure erased the smile of the spectators and it is now she who launches new comments against the producer of the series.

Recent comments were made by Veronica Castro In her social networks where she explains the reasons for her departure somewhat annoyed, the “host of” Bad night … No! “decides to conclude once and for all and showed her friction with the producer, Manolo Caro.

Excuse me, the truth is not worth naming people lying. May God forgive and bless him, this, in supposed reference to the producer.

The “Mexican television presenter”, famous for novels such as “Rosa Salvaje”, “The rich also cry”, “The privilege of being born”, among many others, who starred in the popular Netflix series “La Casa de las Flores” clarified again, how was your exit from the plot?

I repeat, I did not leave the series, I arranged with Netflix and Manolo Caro, he said that only three chapters and that he would work with the voice-over all the rest because he would speak mu3rt @ and that was what I did not accept, Castro wrote.

The controversy that it generated from the resounding departure of the “figure of the novel genre at the international level” again took on a strong relevance after the recently released “The house of flowers: The movie” through Netflix.

In an interview with a show program, the creator and director of the plot, Manolo Caro, took up the theme about the departure of “La Vero”, in it he told his version of the departure of the star, Verónica Judith Sainz Castro, of the audiovisual project, which began as a series and had three seasons, the first of which, in which Castro, starred as a resounding success.

For his part, Manolo Caro differed in his version about the departure of producer José Alberto “El Güero” Castro’s sister.

I love Verónica very much and respect her, but it took us by surprise when she decided to leave the series and my intention was not to fill it up, because I had called another actress from that generation and an aunt arrived.

But my intention was that justice be done to the character, not to the actress because who I had the commitment to after the actress left the project was with the character.

Manolo Caro ruled out that it was a personal issue between them, and even ruled out Castro’s statements, according to the producer it was more due to “a series of insecurities” on the part of the 68-year-old histrionic, he would comment.

Apparently, “La Vero” would feel that Cecilia Súarez had more presence than her own character, so she no longer accepted to work on the second season, click here to see the interview.

She flatly denies that at any time they had fought loudly, as she described, “they never raised their voices and she never raised their voices at me, said Manolo.”

Likewise, the producer of the series comments that her decision did not cease to deeply weigh her down: “It weighed on me from the moment she informed me, it weighed a lot because she decided to leave.”

The Mexican director reiterated that the “relationship between the two has always been wonderful”, this despite the controversies that have been generated after past statements by the interpreter of “Virginia de La Mora”.

Similarly, the director of other productions such as “The immoral life of the ideal couple” and “Perfect strangers”, mentioned believing that “other people negatively influenced the decisions of the presenter of” Late night shows.

At that moment she was entangled with people who gave her terrible advice and who filled her with insecurities, because there were characters who had shone more.