“Liar”, Chiquis Rivera took the lipo and show evidence | Instagram

Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani go to the truth! The journalists of Gossip No Like assured that Chiquis Rivera was lying and that liposuction had been performed and they did not stop until they brought tests to his followers.

The beloved journalists showed in their program the images that Jenni Rivera’s daughter had shared in her Instagram stories, where they were performing a massage on her abdomen, which revealed an aesthetic treatment.

In the video, as Elisa Beristain highlighted, two “holes” can be seen in the lower part of the abdomen of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, from the side, the same ones that look already healed and that Pepe Garza’s wife assures, are about the incisions that are made for liposuction.

It may interest you: She let them escape, Daniella Chávez could not contain her charms

Apparently Chiquis Rivera was quite careless, because it could also be seen in the video what seems to be a horizontal scar that comes out of the towel with which he was trying to cover himself and that could correspond to a tummy tuck, surgery to remove the excess skin from the abdomen .

It may interest you: “Delicada de salud”, Verónica Castro and her strange absence

Elisa and Javier commented that there was nothing wrong with Janney Marin Rivera This type of arrangement will be made to show off the “waist of Shakira”, as she herself has mentioned, but the negative is that she lies to Internet users.

It may interest you: Gala charms, Celia Lora in an elegant evening dress

The journalists pointed out that it is inexcusable that the singer is the image of weight loss products and that she achieved it thanks to the interventions.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Criticism against the composer and former Lorenzo Méndez began when she assured on social networks that she was managing to lose weight and radically change her figure thanks to drinking lemon on an empty stomach with warm water. Something that Elida Beristain completely discredited.