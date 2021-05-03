Liar and racist: falsely accused Latinos of robachicos and now faces prison



Sadie and Eddie Martinez.

In mid December, Katie sorensen, an aspiring “influencer,” posted two videos in which she accused a Latina couple of trying to kidnap their children. The white woman gave details on her Instagram account (@motherhoodessentials) of everything that allegedly happened at the Michaels store in Petaluma, a city north of San Francisco, California.

Sorensen succeeded, as the photos of Eduardo and Sadie Martinez They began to circulate on social media and childcare alert pages, but it was all false. It was a case of racial stigmas and false information that will now cost Sorensen dearly.

Sorensen faces two charges that could carry him six months in prison.

In his videos posted in December, Sorensen said that Sadie and Eddie followed their children to kidnap them, even talking about their plans out loud, then making a complaint to police.

Sonoma County Attorney’s Office charged Sorensen with giving false information to police and public servants.

Erica Margarita Mitchel, a member of the affected family, celebrated on Facebook what happened and the result of the investigations. He assured that it is a clear example of racism.

“Great news for us, especially my cousin, Sadie Vega-Martinez and Eddie. They were falsely accused by an ‘influencer’ of trying to kidnap their children at the Michaels store “, wrote.

“It is a very serious accusation. She obviously didn’t know she shouldn’t mess with my cousin. I’m proud that you didn’t give up, cousin. “

“She must suffer the consequences of trying to gain followers by inventing false dramas… Can you imagine that the accuser is now accused? You can imagine what is happening to you. This is unreal ”, wrote.

The Martinez family, who have five children, told the Argus-Courier that they were very happy with the news. “It is a good step to obtain justice, this gives us hope,” Sadie Martinez told that newspaper.

In December, the Martinez family expressed their concern from the moment the photos of those involved began to circulate on social networks.

And it is that the videos of the mother-influencer were seen by 4.5 million people.

Shortly after the videos were published, the local police noted, however, that Sorensen’s claims “They lacked foundation” and freed the couple from any possible crime.

In the wake of the incident, Saddie Martinez has become a very active social media activist and was even recently appointed by Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett as a member of the city’s advisory committee on policing and race relations.

