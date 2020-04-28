Days after the battle Ninel Conde faces to recover his son Emmanuel, the actress shared some messages on her account Instagram where attacked Giovanni Medina, the father of the little one.

“Liar” and “climber” were some of the words that the actress dedicated to Medina, whom she has also pointed out for not allowing her a healthy coexistence with her son.

According to Ninel, for more than 40 days the little one has not lived with her and Medina has used the coronavirus as a pretext to continue preventing it.

Since she was traveling in the United States, Medina told her that she could be infected and that is why he decided to keep the boy.

The actress also revealed that on the few occasions that Medina has allowed her to see Emmanuel, she has imposed some conditions, such as going to her house without a cell phone.

And in the middle of the battle, Ninel published some photographs and messages with dedication to his ex on Monday.

He revealed that he had again attended the Cuajimalpa Prosecutor’s Office to continue the process and thanked his lawyer, Alonso Beceiro, for his support.

“Here again, fighting the good fight to get my son back. When they try to violate and injure you, don’t give up, fight and fight for what is yours“, wrote.

In another of his stories he launched himself directly against the father of his son and noted:

“The liar Medina he doesn’t know what else to invent to cover the Sun with a finger. Typical attitude of climbers when they run out of arguments, they resort to defamation. “

Ninel’s publications were accompanied by some hashtags that seem to reveal what he experienced in his relationship with Medina: # Noalaviolenciadegénero, #noalosmentirosos, #noalosmanipuladores # nomasabusos, #noalostrepadores, #youadcover.

Medina responded a few days ago with the publication of a video on his Instagram account where he showed the coexistence of Ninel and his son.

He explained that he decided to share the video for “Categorically deny each and every one of those allegations and show them the good coexistence, the respect and affection that exists on my part towards Ninel, as well as the deep and legitimate love that I have towards our son ”.

Medina said he is confident that he will reach an agreement with Ninel through dialogue. “I appreciate your understanding, your support to be able to fight day by day to give my son and my family a future, just as each of you do.”

However, Ninel has maintained her position and is willing to continue with the legal battle to recover her son.

He also completely ruled out a romantic reconciliation with Medina.

“Going back to him, never, definitely not going back to him, there is no turning back. Today I am not afraid, today I love myself more, I know that God has better things in my life and the only thing I want is to be with my son, and that justice be done, ”he commented to the TV Notas magazine.

Last week the actress shared a photo with her son on Instagram and wrote: “One less day to be able to hold you in my arms … I love you little piece of my being ../ #diosesamor #Diosesjusto”.

In her most recent publication on the social network, she was seen lying on her bed and accompanied her with the phrase: “The darker the night, the brighter the stars. The deeper the grief, the closer God is. ”