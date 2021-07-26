LiAngelo Ball will play the ‘Summer League’ with the Charlotte Hornets

LiAngelo Ball will continue his journey through the NBA (or his attempt to stay in it) close to his younger brother LaMelo. As Roderick Boone of Sports Illustrated has reported, the Ball’s middle brother is training at the Charlotte Hornets facilities, and will try to boost his career by playing the next Summer League with the North Carolina franchise.

It’s not news that teams are giving brothers of NBA star players a chance to show themselves in the summer leagues. It has already happened with the Antetokounmpo, with the Holiday, and now the Balls will not be the exception.

LiAngelo’s life as an athlete has not been as successful as that of his brothers. He was supposed to attend UCLA like his brother Lonzo, but was suspended after being caught shoplifting in China and ended up dropping out of the program. After that, Ball played in some exhibitions with LaMelo for the Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League, but he did not stand out as the current Hornets player, and he did not win any professional contracts.

In 2020, the opportunity came when he signed a G-League contract with the Oklahoma City Blue, but a few days later the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he never played for them. He ended up signing a contract for the Detroit Pistons training camp but suffered an ankle injury that did not allow him to play any games.

This will be a new opportunity for LiAngelo, perhaps the last, to earn his place in an NBA roster. To do this, he must stand out in the Las Vegas Summer League that will take place from August 8 to 17.

(Cover photo by Alius Koroliovas / .)