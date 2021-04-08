Liam Payne regrets being so ‘serious’ in One Direction

But the truth is that until now the handsome 27-year-old artist had not spoken out so forcefully about his desire to have “fun” more during an unrepeatable time of his youth, in which in his opinion he would have sinned if he was too “responsible” and “serious” compared to his bandmates.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage / Shutterstock (5412271ds) Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America – 22 Nov 2015 2015 American Music Awards (Broadimage / Shutterstock / Broadimage / Shutterstock)

“I think I would have relaxed more and had more fun. I think I was always a too serious child, one of those children who seem too adult. He was like a man trapped in the body of a little boy,” said the British interpreter, father of little Bear with his ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy, in conversation with Glamor magazine.

In his opinion, Liam took on too many responsibilities and even the weight of having to act as the “mature” of the group when, in fact, he had not even entered his twenties, so now he feels that his ex-teammates -Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik – made the most of this vital period by approaching it from experimentation, spontaneity and, of course, the desire to have a good time without thinking too much about the consequences.