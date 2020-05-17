British singer-songwriter Liam Payne, recognized for being part of the pop group One Direction released his new song Midnight, with which he confesses that he identifies due to different aspects of his life, he also spoke about the details of his collaboration with the DJ Swedish Alesso.

The Polaroid artist admitted that it is projected in the lyrics of his most recent song, which revolves around a steamy romance: “I identify with the song in different ways, one of them is that the song is about adversities in a relationship and how to overcome something that is bigger than you, “said Payne, who has a loving relationship with the American model Maya Henry.

Time after ending his relationship with singer Cheryl Cole, mother of his first-born Bear Payne, the interpreter began a secret relationship with the 20-year-old model, however, they confirmed their romance, after being seen holding hands on the streets from London, and after almost a year of relationship, he explained that the lyrics of the new song could be related to his love life: “It’s about adversities in a relationship and somehow it reflects on me”.

In the same way, he expressed that from another angle it is also reflected in his time in confinement, during the global coronavirus pandemic: “I think that at this time it could also reflect a little, because we are all overcoming something very big and it is difficult, I think, in a strange way, the song is linked to me and the video too, and it was filmed in quarantine, which I think at some point we will all remember, “he revealed.

After questioning him if he has been close to his son for the last days, he commented: “I have not been able to see my son, who has been one of the most difficult things, I have not seen him fall asleep, it has been the longest time of my life because he lives with my ex-partner, that’s why I also identify with the song, because the quarantine has been difficult and challenging for me. “

Despite the complications, the 26-year-old singer says that he has tried to cope with it while focusing on his work: “I have to undertake two or three jobs in terms of my career, generally my people help me with cameras and different things, getting ready for things, so I do a lot of myself right now, which is pretty complicated, but I’m just trying to be as positive as possible. “

The British artist also stated that the song immediately captivated him and that is how the collaboration with DJ Alesso emerged: “I heard the song at my record agency, I went down and saw DJ Alesso, we collaborated and we didn’t know each other, but it was a lot of fun because we became very close friends, I always wanted to work with someone like Alesso, he is one of the best DJs in the world and I love it, so it was very good to meet him “.

