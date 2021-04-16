Liam Payne paints a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh as a tribute

The one of the singer Liam Payne has taken a little longer than usual, but now the former One Direction star has shared on his Instagram account the portrait he has made in honor of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II to reveal his artistic talent in the process, unknown to the vast majority of his fans.

Liam has shared several images of the artwork in different stages of development before showing the final result, starting with a sketch of Prince Philip that accompanied the message:

Liam Payne. (Instagram / Liam Payne.)

“Starting something really special, or so I hope.” Shortly after, a second photograph arrived in which his work of art began to “take shape”, although he still had “a long way to go”.

Hours later the sketch was finally finished and ready to be painted with watercolors.